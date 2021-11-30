Pedestrian killed in crash on Valleydale Road

Published 9:20 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in Shelby County resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at about 12:10 a.m. on Valleydale Road, less than one mile south of Hoover, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Bailey H. Chesnut, 23, of Birmingham was walking on the roadway when a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by Aaliyah Roberts, 27, of Birmingham, struck him, causing fatal injuries, the release read.

Chesnut was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No more information is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.

