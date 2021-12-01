Helena Miracle League celebrating the gift of giving during the holidays

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA–– The Helena chapter of the Miracle League is asking for donations to spread some holiday cheer. On Sunday, Dec. 12, the Miracle League will be holding their Christmas party at the Helena Sports Complex from 5-8 p.m, and the Helena League’s Director Mary Liden, said they’re asking members of the community to help make the dance special.

“We are looking for donations of a gift of $10 that can be used for boys and girls: art sets, games, basketballs, etcetera,” Liden said. “Or they can Venmo @Miracleleague17 and we will get use those donations for gifts and decorations for the party.”

Liden said they’re also looking for volunteers to help set up for the party, manage the party during and help clean up afterwards.

From 2-4 p.m. that same day, members of the Helena Miracle League will be wrapping Christmas gifts for people in the community. Liden said all members of the public are welcome to bring a gift for the “Miracle League elves” to wrap. Monetary donations are accepted, and all monetary donations will benefit the Helena Miracle League.

The Miracle League began as a way to give children with disabilities equal opportunity to participate in year-round sports activities while engaging them with the other kids their age. Today, the organization has several locations across the country, and Liden said they will never discriminate.

“We take children from the ages of like 3 up to 103,” Liden said. “We won’t turn anybody away regardless of their disability or if they’re able to pay or not, we won’t turn anybody away.”

The Christmas party is open to all Helena Miracle League players, and guests are asked to please RSVP by Dec. 5. For more information, call Mary Liden at (616) 300-3047 or April Godwin at (334) 235-6670.