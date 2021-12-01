Setting the standard: 2021 All-County volleyball team named

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

To no one’s surprise, it was another special season on the volleyball court across Shelby County with six teams advancing to the postseason, two making it all the way to the Final Four and one bringing home the ultimate prize of a state championship.

In a more normalized year, players showed their experience in helping their teams reach high marks.

Without their hard work throughout the offseason and determination throughout the season, each team’s success wouldn’t have been possible.

The best of the best from the 2021 season have been named to the All-County team for their efforts.

First Team

Outside Hitter: Audrey Rothman, senior, Spain Park. This year’s Player of the Year in the county, Rothman totaled 709 kills, 249 digs, 71 blocks and 35 assists to help lead the Jaguars to their first state championship in school history. She is also the team’s all-time leader in kills with 1,858 and digs with 1,344.

Outside Hitter: Emily Breazeale, junior, Spain Park. Breazeale was spectacular this season as well, posting 484 kills for the Jags. She also led the team with 258 digs while adding 61 blocks and 38 assists.

Outside Hitter: Elizabeth Hayhurst, senior, Pelham. Pelham’s star at the net this season, Hayhurst led the Panthers with 475 kills. She also posted 119 digs, 42 blocks and 32 aces.

Outside Hitter: Bri Wilson, senior, Thompson. A stellar career for Wilson came to an end with 355 kills and 407 digs during her senior year. She also totaled 57 assists, 42 aces and 14 blocks.

Middle Hitter: Courtney Proffit, senior, Pelham. One of Pelham’s best players, Proffit totaled 412 kills this season and led the team with 92 blocks. She also added 47 digs.

Middle Hitter: Kaitlyn Grant, junior, Thompson. Grant finished second on Thompson’s Final Four team with 322 kills, while she also added 87 blocks to lead the team. She finished with 30 digs as well.

Middle Hitter: Ava Nettles, junior, Shelby County. Nettles was the team leader in kills for the Wildcats with 217, while she also led the team in blocks with 31. In addition to those numbers, she posted 160 digs and 40 aces.

Setter: Shay Walsh, senior, Pelham. The county’s assist leader, Walsh posted 1,244 assists this season and added 249 digs with 53 aces and 31 blocks to cap off a special career.

Setter: Lilly Johnson, junior, Spain Park. During her junior season, Johnson led the Jags with 772 assists and added 183 digs with 27 aces.

Setter: Madison Touhey, senior, Thompson. One of the best assisters in the county, Touhey closed out her senior season with 869 assists. She also posted 221 digs, 61 aces and 59 kills.

Setter: Kathryn Smith, senior, Oak Mountain. Smith had a strong season for the Eagles, finishing with 702 assists and 158 digs. She also finished with 65 kills and 63 aces. She surpassed 1,000 career assists during her career as well.

Libero: Anna Sartin, senior, Chelsea. Sartin finished second in the county this season with 469 digs, while she added 87 aces and 75 assists to lead the Hornets.

Libero: Brooklyn Allison, junior, Spain Park. A balanced player for the Jags, Allison’s 386 digs, 75 assists and 31 aces were key in helping them claim the state championship.

Second Team

Outside Hitter: Emma Pohlmann, junior, Chelsea. Pholmann totaled 380 kills and 322 digs in a balanced effort for Chelsea this season. On the floor the entire match most nights, she added 79 aces, 31 blocks and nine assists.

Outside Hitter: Jayni Thompson, senior, Oak Mountain. The leader at the net for the Eagles, Thompson posted 361 kills during her final season. She added 68 digs, 62 blocks, 28 aces and eight assists.

Outside Hitter: Madison Wood, sophomore, Shelby County. Wood led the Wildcats with 427 assists, 192 digs and 71 aces as a sophomore. She also added 141 kills to an impressive stat line.

Outside Hitter: Addison Dockery, freshman, Helena. Another young star for the Huskies, Dockery totaled 262 kills and 70 aces to lead the Huskies this season. She also finished second on the team with 323 digs.

Middle Hitter: Stella Helms, sophomore, Briarwood. A spotlight for the Lions, Helms was consistent across the board this year as a promising playmaker for the future.

Middle Hitter: Addison Hines, sophomore, Helena. Hines led the Huskies with 79 blocks this season, while she also added 171 kills and 34 aces.

Middle Hitter: Allie Graydon, junior, Helena. With 205 kills, Graydon finished second on Helena’s team this year, while she also posted 37 aces and 19 blocks.

Setter: Bella Halyard, senior, Spain Park. Halyard finished second on Spain Park’s state championship team with 360 assists and added 120 digs, 94 kills, 28 aces and 12 blocks in a balanced effort.

Setter: Morgan Martin, senior, Chelsea. Chelsea’s leader in assists with 491, Martin also added 188 digs and 27 aces during her senior season.

Setter: Anna Kate Jackson, junior, Montevallo. A leader for the Bulldogs this season, Jackson totaled 216 assists, 138 digs, 73 kills and 68 aces.

Setter: Haley Thompson, junior, Spain Park. With 150 assists, 45 digs and 39 aces, Thompson’s impact on the Jags this season was important in them claiming the title.

Libero: Tammy Melendez, senior, Pelham. Melendez led the Panthers with 385 digs this season and finished second on the team in both assists and aces with 88 and 68, respectively.

Libero: Presley Lively, sophomore, Helena. The county’s leader in digs, Lively posted 576 during her sophomore season, setting up a bright future with the Huskies.

Honorable mention: Stella Helms, Briarwood. Jolee Giadrosich, Briarwood. Lauren Buchanan, Chelsea. Paige Johnson, Montevallo. Makayla Ragland, Oak Mountain. Emma Dudley, Shelby County. Paige Ingersoll, Spain Park. Liv Myers, Spain Park. Brooke Gober, Spain Park. Caroline Canaday, Thompson. Samia Mason, Thompson.