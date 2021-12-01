Shelby Humane donation drive held at Helena’s Church at Old Town

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Ali -n- Amy with Era King Real Estate will be hosting a special donation drive in the parking lot of Helena’s Church at Old Town.

The drive is called “Stock the Shelter Saturday,” and all residents of the Shelby County community are invited to donate various items that will help the Shelby Humane Society take care of its four-legged residents.

Items accepted include warm blankets and towels, paper towels, puppy pee pads, pine pellets cat litter, bottles of bleach for cleaning, bottles of blue Dawn soap, and non-clumping clay cat litter.

The drive is organized by Ali Carson and Amy Taylor, real estate agents of Ali- n -Amy Real Estate. The two women held another Stock the Shelter Saturday on Nov. 13, with an impressive turnout of people wanting to help.

“Amy and I wanted to share our love for our community as well as our love for animals to come together with the power of strength and knowledge by giving hope, love, and inspiration to those who constantly need our help but can’t ask,” Carson said.

Carson realized how important the shelter’s staff is while visiting with Apryl Stanley, the PR coordinator for Shelby Humane.

“I was shocked by the number of animals they care for and how much money and supplies it takes to care for all of those animals daily,” Carson said. “If it were a perfect world, there wouldn’t be a need for shelters, but until that time the more support we can all give toward their efforts to save, shelter, reunite, adopt, improve animal health and educate the public, the easier it will be for the Shelby Humane to help all animals.”

Carson added that showing support to the staff is a top priority for the drive, as well.

“It’s a thankless job, and we want Apryl and her staff to know how important they are,” she said.

The following are the goals set for the Dec. 11 drive:

Blankets, Linens, Towels : Need 400

Rolls – Paper Towels : Need 450

Packages of puppy pads : Need 30

Bags – Pine Pellets Cat Litter : Need 25

Bottles – Bleach : Need 20

Bottles – Dawn Soap (Blue Only) Need 40

Bags – Non-Clumping Clay Cat Litter (Amazon & Walmart) : Need 25

Carson added they are only collecting the items they need. Each item requested serves an important purpose. Blue Dawn Soap, for example, is gentle on animals but strong enough to kill fleas and other parasites.

Donors will also be able to enjoy dog and cat stickers, animal print slap bracelets for the children, and even some four-legged visitors as Stanley will potentially have pets available for adoption or fostering.

The drive will go from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is open to the public.