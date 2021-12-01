Wilsonville invites the community to celebrate

By SASHA JOHNS | Community Columnist

The Wilsonville Library is the hub of holiday activity for its small community this year. Their ultimate mission, to inspire a love of reading, is being achieved by becoming more than just a place to find books. They are building a relationship with the people of their town by giving them reasons to come together and grow as individuals and as a community.

Along with city leaders, the Wilsonville Library has planned a series of holiday events that you are invited to. The season kicks off with a town Christmas tree lighting on the evening of November 29th. Join them at 6 pm in Central Park as they light the tree and sing Christmas carols with singer Willie Traywick and the children of Wilsonville elementary school.

The festivities will continue when on December 4th at 2:30, there will be a Trucks and Tractors Christmas parade. After the parade, the tractors will be parked and children will get to explore them, and the parents will have great photo opportunities as they do. Children will also have the chance to spend time with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus in the library and enjoy some light refreshments.

The library is part of the town hall building which is also hosting the town’s first angel tree for children in need in Wilsonville. Each angel lists one request so that those purchasing can choose just one item or several in order to ensure Christmas for the children identified by the library. Shoppers can choose angels from a variety of price ranges now and should return the new unwrapped gifts to the Town Hall before December 13th so that the gifts can be delivered on time. In an effort to promote childhood literacy to meet state standards, the library will be adding books to what each child receives.

The library participates in every town event they possibly can by adding books. They even add books to food donations that go out into the community, Their goal is to reach every kid where they can with a book.

For those interested in art and history, the Wilsonville library is also excited to host Alabama photographer Glen Wills of Forgotten Alabama on December 16th at 6:30. Wills documents the abandoned history of forgotten places all over the state through his photography, and he will do a talk at the library and have his books for purchase at the event. His books make great nostalgic gifts for the Holidays.

Finally, children can come to a special storytime at the library where they will get to meet and take pictures with Elsa on December 17th.

The librarians of Wilsonville Library are ready to serve you at every opportunity. If you have questions about reading and literacy or need more information about any of the upcoming holiday events, you can call 205-669-6180.