Columbiana UMC kicks off Annual Family Festival of Advent

Published 9:29 am Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

(Contributed).

COLUMBIANA – The Christmas season kicked off at the Columbiana United Methodist Church with its Annual Family Festival of Advent.

Many hand-crafted items were taught and made including birdhouses, quilting, jewelry making, pizza and cookie decorating, handmade and painted ornaments and more.

Pictured are Columbiana United Methodist Church Members Pete Grice, Jim Davis, Johnny Jones, Ron Moutandier, Griffin Ruston, Grayson and Laken Hammrick.

