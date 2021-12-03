Spain Park wrestling team puts together impressive quad match

By DAWN HARRISON | Special to the Reporter

In 2012, Spain Park wrestling coaches Ryan and Matt Thompson had nine wrestlers on their team, not even enough to fill all the weight classes.

Fast forward to this year on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and 27 wrestlers took to the mat to wrestle in a quad meet against Huntsville, Mortimer Jordan and Tuscaloosa County.

Spain Park was only one match away from sweeping all three teams Wednesday, falling to Huntsville by a score of 40-36.

Spain Park followed up that first match with two wins, beating Mortimer Jordan 45-33 and Tuscaloosa County 57-24.

In those two matches, they had a total of 16 pins, 4 decisions and 5 forfeits.

Taking on Huntsville, both teams won seven matches, but Spain Park gave up six points with a forfeit in the 220 weight class and Huntsville walked away with a win of only four points over Spain Park.

The Jags bounced back against Mortimer Jordan winning eight of the 14 matches and winning 10 of the 14 matches against Tuscaloosa County.

There were quite a few Spain Park wrestlers who went 3-for-3, winning in each of their matchups.

In the 126 weight class, eighth grader and second-place finisher in the 2021 State Championships Bradley Williams won all three of his matches.

Against Huntsville, Williams battled for six minutes but won by decision over Jake Cicolella with a score of 14-10. The match against Mortimer Jordan followed the same path as he won by decision over Cruz Rainwater with a score of 9-2.

In his final match, Williams would show his dominance early and pin his opponent Andrew Jones from Tuscaloosa County in the first period with a fall time of 1:07.

In the 138 weight class junior John Robert Thompson picked up three first period pins.

Max Morrow from Huntsville was pinned with a fall time of 1:28, Kage McIssic from Mortimer Jordan was pinned with a fall time of 0:44, and in his final match against Tuscaloosa County, Jesus Quezada was pinned in 1:31.

Jackson Mitchell in the 170 weight class is back and ready for redemption as his season ended early from a broken thumb last year.

Mitchell picked up the fastest fall time of the night of 27 seconds against Cort Bulloch of Mortimer Jordan. Huntsville’s Jonah Howard also fell by pin with a time of 2:44 and his would pick up his final win over Tuscaloosa County by forfeit.

In the 180 weight class, Will Conlon picked up another three pins for the Jags.

Conlon pinned Hunstville’s Journey Hall with a fall time of 2:43, Jayden Harris of Mortimer Jordan was pinned with a fall time of 1:57 and Tuscaloosa County’s Airen McCoy was pinned with a fall time of 44 seconds.

In the 285 weight class, Rayshod Burts also put 18 points on the board with three pins as well.

He pinned AJ Kelly of Huntsville late in the second period with a fall time of 3:56, he pinned Mortimer Jordan’s Armar (AJ) Wagner with a fall time of 1:41, and In his longest match of the night, he pinned Tuscaloosa County’s Hunter Montgomery in the third period with a fall time of 4:21.