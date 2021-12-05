Barbara Sammons

Jemison

Barbara Sammons, age 72, of Jemison, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2.

The visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service was at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5 at the funeral home with Bro. Don Vanderslice officiating. Burial followed at Martin Memorial Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directed.

Mrs. Sammons is preceded in death by her parents, Eason Jones and Irene Guin; brothers, J.D. Jones and James Harold Jones; and sisters, Bernice Jones Higgins, Emma Jean Wilkerson, and Margie Lowry.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Sammons; son, Eason Merrell; daughter, Suzette Edwards; grandchildren, Holly, Cerena, and Chase; sister, Debbie Wood (Charles); sister-in-law, Gena Funerburg (Danny); uncle, Johnny Jones; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

