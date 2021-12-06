Betty R. Satterfield

Columbiana

Betty R. Satterfield, age 84, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Nov. 29.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16 at First Baptist Church of Columbiana with Rev. Phillip Rush officiating.

Mrs. Satterfield is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Satterfield; and son, Ray Satterfield. She is survived by her daughter, Debra S. McCrary; daughter in law, Elizabeth Satterfield from Pottsboro, Texas; nieces, Gail Cain and Billie Rose Reinhardt, both from Wilsonville and Sarah Bates from Dennison, Texas; and step sons, Danny Satterfield (Sandy) from Liburn, Georgia, and Gary Satterfield from Atlanta, Georgia.

