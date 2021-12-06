Town gives $250K in grants to Oak Mountain schools for upgrades

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The town of Indian Springs Village is providing local schools with the funding they need for various improvement projects.

The town is donating $256,000 in grant funding to four Oak Mountain schools for projects related to fine arts, band, athletics, facility upgrades and other needs.

Mayor Brenda Bell-Guercio delivered grant checks to the schools on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 2.

Bell-Guercio said the grants are the result of the town’s institution of a 2-percent sales tax earlier this year.

“We’ve never had a sales tax,” she said. “We felt like the sales tax was the most uniform tax. It wasn’t property tax that falls on one individual or family, but people come in our neighborhood and shop, so that money will go to our schools and other things in our town.”

Bell-Guercio said the amount of funding each school received was based on current needs each of the school’s principals expressed, and the town plans to continue awarding grants for future projects that will benefit students.

Oak Mountain High School received $75,000, $35,000 of which will be applied toward the completion of a new press box at the OMHS baseball field.

About $20,000 will be used for a projection system in the new performing arts center that will be constructed soon.

Of the remaining $20,000, half will go toward band equipment repair and replacement, while the other half will go toward individual teacher grants and projects.

Oak Mountain Intermediate School received $50,000.

OMIS Principal Laura Junkin said $24,000 will be used to install a shade at the school’s playground.

In addition, $12,000 will be used for a new broadcast and projection system, $8,000 will go toward a sensory path for students with special needs, and the remaining $6,000 will cover safety upgrades.

“We’re very excited and appreciate the support,” Junkin said.

Oak Mountain Elementary School received $56,000 for the third and final phase of the school’s new playground.

Oak Mountain Middle School received $75,000 to help replace the bleachers in the school’s gym.