Alabaster Fire Department opens Christmas Village for holiday season

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Fire Department opened its annual Christmas Village on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

The popular attraction, which has been around for more than 25 years, took a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said they wanted the event to return this year.

“This is a tradition for the city of Alabaster,” Love said.

The attraction features props for children including a replica of the city’s fire trucks, a helicopter and a gingerbread house, as well as several cars. Several of the props light up at night, providing a fun, holiday atmosphere for families.

The Christmas Village is set up each year in a field behind Fire Station No. 1 on First Avenue West near the Albert L. Scott Public Library.

Firefighters began working on the village in November by setting up the props and making sure they are in good condition from the previous year.

Sometimes, the Village requires additional lights or modifications to some of the displays after being in storage for a year.

Love said that this year, multiple props required rewiring and new lighting and some were totally repainted to match the department’s new apparatus.

Love said the village will remain open every day throughout December, weather permitting, from 5-8 p.m.

“The vast majority of the attractions are handmade by some of the firemen and some were donated years ago,” Love said.

The popular attraction often sees around 1,000 individuals stop by each year.

The Christmas Village is free to attend.

For more information about the Village, or Alabaster Fire Department, visit the department’s Facebook page at Alabaster Fire Department.