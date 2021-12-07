Alabaster’s Tour of Lights now underway, share your vote

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Tour of Lights kicked off on Wednesday, Dec. 1, with homes throughout the city illuminating festive cheer.

“Our goal is to highlight the spirit of Christmas by showcasing these beautiful displays for everyone to enjoy,” said Alabaster Beautification Board President Marie Jordan. “We want people to be joyful and happy, and when they drive up to a home, be able to have their eyes light up at what they are seeing.”

This year, 21 houses are participating, which span across the city.

Jordan said a new change to this year’s tour includes the ability for the public to vote for their favorite Christmas display.

“We thought this would be a good way to get everyone involved,” Jordan said. “We want people to go through the tour and then decide which one is their favorite.”

Individuals can vote for their favorite Christmas light display by visiting the city of Alabaster’s Facebook page and selecting the address listed.

“We really want everyone to vote for their favorite house,” Jordan said. “We are excited to see what the public decides.”

Jordan said many businesses throughout Alabaster donated prize packages for the top winners of the competition.

“We had some wonderful prizes donated by so many of our great, local businesses,” Jordan said. “We had more than 18 prizes donated.”

Jordan said the beautification board is always looking for ways to promote families being together, especially at Christmastime.

“We want this to be a special time where families get in the car, go drive around and look at Christmas lights, and create wonderful memories together,” Jordan said. “It is a great chance to bring everyone together and share the special moments.”

Jordan said anyone interested in being a part of the tour for future years is always welcome to sign up.

“We are always looking for more homes that might be interested,” Jordan said. “We have a lot of beautiful lights on homes throughout Alabaster that aren’t on the tour and they should be, so we would love to have more homes added each year.”

A list of the addresses on the tour are listed below:

-1617 Royalty Dr.

-125 Sand Pebble St.

-116 Deer Run Dr.

-125 Little Fawn Ln.

-1241 Falling Star Ln.

-1813 Arrow Dr.

-227 12th St SW

-101 Berryhill Ln.

-112 Ashford Ln.

-149 Ashford Way

-131 Londonderry

-404 Heathersage Rd.

-233 Grande View Ln.

-238 Grande View Ln.

-2164 N Grande View Ln.

-1008 Conner Cir.

-100 Forest Pkwy.

-348 Dogwood Trail

-1301 Simmsville Rd.

-100 Quarterhorse Ln.

-105 Newgate Rd.