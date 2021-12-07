Christmas parade brings holiday spirit to Alabaster

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster celebrated the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, which featured more than 100 floats this year and thousands of spectators.

City of Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner described the parade as one city’s biggest events of the year, saying more than 120 floats entered this year’s parade, while they had one of their largest crowds in the parade’s history along the parade route.

“I was blown away at how many people came out for the parade on Saturday,” Wagner said. “Everything ran smoothly, and everyone had a great time. This was one of the best Christmas parades I can remember.”

The parade began at 10 a.m. and stretched along U.S. 31 near Ernest McCarty Ford, traveling south before turning onto First Street South and ending at the Southbrook Village shopping center.

This year’s parade grand marshal was local author and gospel recording artist Sanchez Tanniehill with God Did It Ministries.

The parade theme was titled ‘A Beary Special Christmas’ because of the giving nature that surrounded the event. During the parade, the city created drop-off boxes at multiple locations throughout the parade route to collect donations of teddy bears for Shelby Emergency Assistance.

The city partnered with the organization this year to help distribute teddy bears to area children as Christmas gifts this holiday season.

It added to the holiday feel of the event, as those in attendance were treated to a special parade that included the Marching Southern Sounds of Thompson High School, the high school’s majorettes and dance line, city leaders, the Grinch, a group of golden retrievers and several other special appearances, including the grand finale of Santa Claus making his way through town.