Helena Beautification Board accepting nominations for Best Decorated House

Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Michelle Love

Helena’s Beautification Board is accepting nominations for the city’s best decorated Christmas house. Nominations are open until Dec. 15. (Contributed)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Beautification Board has announced it is now accepting nominations for Helena’s annual competition of Best Decorated House.

The three award categories are as follows:

  • – Helena’s Beautiful Award: to the most tastefully decorated home
  • – Clark Griswold Award: to the most over the top decorations
  • – Light Up the Street: to the most outstanding street in Helena

Nominations are open until Dec. 15. On Dec. 16 a map of the nominations will be published and the voting will officially begin. Voting will remain open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The top three nominees in each category will be judged by a panel of judges, and winners will be announced that evening.

“Helena has become a destination in the area for families to come and see our festive light displays,” said Beautification Board member Chris VanCleave. “Throw in a little friendly competition and the result is awe inspiring Christmas magic for kids of all ages to enjoy.”

To nominate your house or someone else’s house, visit Helenabeautiful.com/2021christmashouse.

More News

Latest Round of Pandemic EBT Benefits to Arrive Starting This Week

County attorney to review case of home’s use as Airbnb

University of Montevallo programs partner to help Shelby Emergency Assistance

Misty Moore Horton

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...