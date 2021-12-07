Jimmie Porter

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Jimmie Porter
Columbiana

Jimmie Porter, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 3.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 at the funeral home with Danny Johnson, Danny Brooks and Mike Hanner officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Porter is preceded in death by his wife, Faye Porter.

He is survived by his daughters, Jenny Franklin (Wally) and Tina Weekley (Jim); grandchildren, Luke Britt, Seth Britt (Mallory), Erin Hardy (Nick), Jamie Weekley and Alison Weekley; great grandchildren, Kole Britt, Adason Britt, Kye Hardy, Max Hardy, Rory Hardy and Troy Britt, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes at www2.jdrf.org or Mitochondrial Disease at Give.mitoaction.org.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Montevallo downs Prattville Christian for third win in a row

Spain Park, Thompson play special game in Legacy Arena

Chelsea to hold Christmas parade, Jingle Mingle program on Dec. 18

Latest Round of Pandemic EBT Benefits to Arrive Starting This Week

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...