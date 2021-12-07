Jimmie Porter

Columbiana

Jimmie Porter, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 3.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 at the funeral home with Danny Johnson, Danny Brooks and Mike Hanner officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Porter is preceded in death by his wife, Faye Porter.

He is survived by his daughters, Jenny Franklin (Wally) and Tina Weekley (Jim); grandchildren, Luke Britt, Seth Britt (Mallory), Erin Hardy (Nick), Jamie Weekley and Alison Weekley; great grandchildren, Kole Britt, Adason Britt, Kye Hardy, Max Hardy, Rory Hardy and Troy Britt, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes at www2.jdrf.org or Mitochondrial Disease at Give.mitoaction.org.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.