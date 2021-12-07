University of Montevallo programs partner to help Shelby Emergency Assistance

By STAFF REPORTS

Two student programs at the University of Montevallo recently joined together to serve Shelby Emergency Assistance (SEA), a local agency that assists those in crisis situations throughout Shelby County.

Minorities Achieving Dreams of Excellence (M.A.D.E.) and the President’s Outdoor Scholars Program partnered to host a food and toiletry drive benefitting SEA.

“I found it unbelievably heartwarming to see students, staff, faculty and alumni come together to support our local community for this holiday season,” said Jason Perry, student diversity recruitment and retention coordinator at UM. “We had various donations come in that address some of the most pressing needs of the population SEA serves. We were proud to deliver several bins and boxes of items to SEA after the drive concluded.”

“It is remarkable to see the community come together in Montevallo like they do at Christmas,” Amanda Fowler, director of SEA, said. “The University especially supports us throughout the year in so many ways, but this campus-wide initiative to gather what our community really needs (from easy-to-open snacks to toiletries) really shows their heart for this community.

“If you ever wonder about the impact initiatives like this make, think about a child in our community who isn’t getting Christmas or doesn’t have enough shampoo or deodorant, because there are some in this very community. And you can know, because of partnerships like this, we are one step closer to getting every need met.”

The same UM groups also collected toys for SEA’s Project Christmas event for local children during this drive.