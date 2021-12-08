American Legion Post 555 presented with $8,000 check for service in the community

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Thursday night, Dec. 2 at the Pelham Senior Center, the American Legion Post 555 was presented with a check for $8,000 from the University of Alabama Hockey Committee.

“It was a great honor to have a great group of young adults step up to give back to The American Legion,” said Post Commander Jeff Monday. “The post was very grateful for the continued support from the University of Alabama Hockey Committee.”

The Post has become very well-known throughout the Pelham community, serving and giving back to residents in various ways. Every year the post holds the Matthew Blount Memorial Ride through Shelby County to raise money for Wreaths Across America, and is very active in the Shelby County Scouts programs. Recently, the Post’s creator, Barry Blount, was honored with the Veteran of the Year Award.

Monday said the UA Hockey team is another organization the Post has worked closely with over the years.

“The Post has been involved with the hockey team for Military Apparition Night for about five years, so when they came to us this year it was a continued partnership,” he said.

The funds will go into the Post’s general funds account and, according to Monday, will be used for several of their programs including “Boys and Girls state, Baseball, Oratorical program and supporting Veterans events through the upcoming year.”

Monday said the Post is always happy to get involved with the community, and they have several events coming up that they’re a part of.

“We have the first ever Pelham City Parade that we are helping with and patriating in on Dec. 11, Wreaths Across American at the Alabama National Cemetery on Dec. 18 and we also take part in a caravan to visit the VA veterans homes and pass out gift bags,” he said.

Representing the veteran community throughout Shelby County has always been top priority to the Post, and Monday said that will never change.

“We promote Americanism, selfless service to the community and Veterans,” he said. “We have so many programs that fit most all needs of veterans. If we cannot provide what you need as a veteran, we will definitely help guide you to someone that can. We also want to involve young people to see past and look to the future as American citizens. The flag program is one of those ways; we not only teach what the flag stand for we show how to care for it as well.”

For more information on American Legion Post 555, visit their website at Alpost555.com.