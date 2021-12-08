James and Jennifer Newman establish Endowed Accounting Scholarship at UM

By STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo announced the establishment of the James and Jennifer Newman Endowed Accounting Scholarship in the Michael E. Stephens College of Business, made possible by a generous donation from the Newman family.

The scholarship will be provided to a student pursuing a degree in accounting, with preference to a student who is the first in their family to attend college.

James Newman graduated from the University of Montevallo in 1974 with a degree in accounting. After prestigious careers in accounting, James retired as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Jennifer was formally a managing director at Morgan Keegan and Company, Inc. James has served on the Stephens College of Business Advisory Board since 1985.

Today, James and Jennifer Newman reside in Jacksonville, Florida, with their poodle, Beau.

When asked about the relationship between the Newman family and the University of Montevallo, Scott Dillard, vice president of advancement and external affairs, said, “The Newman family has supported the University for many years. We are very excited about this gift and what it means for our students.”

The James and Jennifer Newman Scholarship will be awarded annually to a student who is an accounting major with junior or senior status or a fifth-year student and in good academic standing at the University of Montevallo.

Preference will be given to a first-generation college student with a demonstrated financial need for scholarship support.

If a qualified accounting major is not identified, the funds will be provided to a qualified student in the Stephens College of Business. If funds are available, additional scholarships may be awarded.

The recipient may receive the scholarship for up to three years, including as a fifth-year MBA student. Applicants may reapply to have the scholarship renewed.

In appreciation for the Newman’s generosity, the University of Montevallo is renaming its accounting department The James and Jennifer Newman Accounting Program.

Visit Montevallo.edu/scholarships to learn more and apply for the scholarship today.