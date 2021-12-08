Little Miss Helena Pageant accepting contestant applications

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena’s little pageant queens can get excited at the upcoming Little Miss Helena Pageant, which is now taking applications for contestants. The event allows little girls from kindergarten through fifth grade to get dressed up and compete in a fun and friendly beauty pageant.

The divisions include:

– Tiny Miss: Kindergarten through first grade

– Little Miss: Second and third grade

– Junior Miss: Fourth and fifth grade

“Pageants are a great way to help girls gain self confidence and step out of their comfort zone,” said the pageant’s coordinator Mallory Swinsick. “The girls also have a lot of fun dressing up with their friends and encouraging each other as they get ready to walk across the stage.”

The entry fee to participate in the pageant is $40, which includes a T-shirt and a photo for Miss Photogenic, or $50 for the T-shirt, photo and photo package.

The entry deadline is Dec. 17. No late applications will be taken after the deadline.

The practice date is Jan. 21: 3:30 p.m. for Tiny Miss; 4:30 for Little Miss; and 5:30 for Junior Miss. The pageant itself will be held Jan. 22.

Admission is $5 per person, though under school aged children will get in free.

For more information, please email Mallory Swinsick at mswinsick@shelbyed.org.