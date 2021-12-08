Shelby County resident earns dance award

Published 7:51 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

Sophie Newsome is pictured with her Cutting Edge in Ballet Winner Award. (Contributed)

By STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Sophie Newsome of Hoover recently earned the Cutting Edge Award in Ballet in the Junior (11-12 years) age division at the regional RADIX Dance convention in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Sophie is 11 years old and is in the fifth grade at Riverchase Elementary School.

Award winners for each genre and age division were observed by RADIX faculty, which included choreographers such as Tyce Diorio, (best known for “So You Think You Can Dance,”) during a weekend of classes designed to push dancers to meet their potential.

Over 800 dancers attended the RADIX convention.

 

More News

American Legion Post 555 presented with $8,000 check for service in the community

OMMS principal named a finalist for state award

James and Jennifer Newman establish Endowed Accounting Scholarship at UM

Pelham High School’s Marching Band set to perform at Hometown Christmas Parade

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...