Shelby County resident earns dance award

By STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Sophie Newsome of Hoover recently earned the Cutting Edge Award in Ballet in the Junior (11-12 years) age division at the regional RADIX Dance convention in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Sophie is 11 years old and is in the fifth grade at Riverchase Elementary School.

Award winners for each genre and age division were observed by RADIX faculty, which included choreographers such as Tyce Diorio, (best known for “So You Think You Can Dance,”) during a weekend of classes designed to push dancers to meet their potential.

Over 800 dancers attended the RADIX convention.