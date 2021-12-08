Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Popularity Still High as Deadline to Challenge Approaches Soon

By PAUL DEMARCO | Guest Columnist

While we are now less than six months away from the Republican Party Primary on May 24, 2022, so far Governor Kay Ivey does not have a candidate who would appear to mount a serious challenge to her reelection.

There have been grumblings from some circles about her conservative credentials and open discussions about who may throw their hat in the ring for the state’s top executive spot.

The two names mentioned most prominently have been businessman Tim James and Senate candidate Lynda Blanchard. Both would have the financial resources for a race, but with the qualifying deadline the end of January, both will have to make a decision soon.

There is still time for someone to qualify against the governor, but a poll released by Morning Consult this past week should give Ivey a boost of confidence.

The polling showed that Ivey was ranked eighth in the Nation as one of the most popular governors in the Nation. With a 62 percent job approval, she also tops all other governors in the Southeast.

Throughout her term as governor, Ivey has always enjoyed a high level of support from state voters. Her strong standing has remained, despite her taking on some of the most controversial issues during the pandemic and the tough economic times.

Now politics in Alabama can change on a dime, so while this is good news for Ivey, we do not know what the future may hold before next year’s elections.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives