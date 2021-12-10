Local theatre to present ‘Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas’

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Expect to feel a range of emotions while attending South City Theatre’s presentation of “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” through Dec. 18 at First United Methodist Church of Alabaster’s Restore building.

The production, which features a series of stories and songs based on Robert Fulghum’s work, was originally intended to take place in 2020 but was shifted to this year partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Rachael Upton calls the production “poignant and very heartwarming.”

“It was supposed to be a 20th anniversary for South City, and it was bringing back some favorites,” said Upton, noting that the production was presented back in 2014 in a different format. “It’s a little different from the way the original production was done.”

The script of “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” is based on a collection of essays and short stories by the original author. This year’s version—conceived and adapted by Ernest Zulia and David Caldwell—utilizes Christmas carols in favor of original score music, Upton said, adding that all of the music is performed a cappella. Another difference will be that the six-member cast will remain on stage throughout the entire presentation.

“It’s very much a storytelling piece,” she said. “It’s a collection of a bunch of different stories, but it’s going to be something everyone is going to be able to relate to. It’s a really enjoyable, warm show that the whole family can enjoy.”

Upcoming performances of “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” are scheduled for Dec. 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. at the FUMC Alabaster Restore building located at 10903 Hwy. 119.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for students under 18 and seniors over 60. Tickets can be purchased online at Southcitytheatre.com and reservations can be made by calling 205-621-2128. For more information, visit South City Theatre on social media or on their website.