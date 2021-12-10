Wreaths Across America ceremony set for Dec. 18

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery has announced the plans for its annual wreath-laying ceremony honoring the men and women who served their country in the military.

The 2021 Wreaths Across America Ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Alabama National Cemetery.

“The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery is committed to honoring the fallen by placing a wreath on each military service grave at ALNC in remembrance and honor of those who sacrificed so much to protect our freedom and way of life,” the event description reads. “The Support Committee thanks all of our generous donors, as well as other fundraising groups, including the Blue Star Salute Foundation and the Civil Air Patrol, who support our efforts to make this observance possible.”

This year’s in-person ceremony comes after COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 prompted organizers to hold a smaller, socially distanced ceremony that was recorded and uploaded online for public viewing.

The 2021 ceremony will include Janice Rogers with Fox 6 News as Master of Ceremonies, special music by Rob Robinson and a ceremonial wreath laying for all branches of service.

After the ceremony, ALNC family members will have a graveside wreath laying, followed by volunteers laying the remaining wreaths.

The ceremony has been held since the cemetery opened in 2008.

Donors make it possible to supply thousands of wreaths for the gravesites each year.

“ALNC continues to grow at a fast pace,” the event description reads. “Therefore, our need for wreaths grows as well, so please consider sponsoring a wreath.”

To sponsor a wreath, go to Scalnc.org/programs-at-alnc and scroll down to “Make a Donation to Wreaths Across America at ALNC.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact supportcommitteealnc@gmail.com.