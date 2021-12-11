Stock the Shelter rescheduled for 2022

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Stock the Shelter Saturday at the Church at Old Town in Helena has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. The event was supposed to take place Saturday, Dec. 11, but the organizers felt it would be best to wait until a more suitable forecast.

“Amy and I have decided to postpone ‘Stock The Shelter Saturday’ due to the weather and the safety of all the volunteers and animals,” event coordinator Ali Carson of Ali-n-Amy Realty, wrote in an email. “Date TBA. We will coordinate with the Shelby Humane for a new date in January 2022.”

The event is a donation drive for the Shelby Humane Society. Members of the community were asked to bring various items that the Humane Society need to care for their animals.

The new date will be decided at a later time.