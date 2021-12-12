Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit in Calera

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – A suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit late on the night of Saturday, Dec. 11.

Law enforcement officers from multiple departments in Shelby County responded to the situation, which started with a Calera patrol officer attempting to stop a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner, Calera Police Chief David Hyche wrote in a post on the City of Calera Police Department Facebook page.

“The officer ran the tag and found that the vehicle owner has an active felony warrant from Shelby County,” Hyche wrote. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled.”

The Montevallo Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and deployed spike strips.

“The driver left the roadway and caused minor damage to a Calera vehicle,” the post read. “The driver fled on foot but was quickly captured. Suspected methamphetamine was recovered. This is the ninth documented arrest of this Montevallo resident.”

Hyche said the incident is another example of local law enforcement agencies working together to stop crime.

“Last week it was Alabaster PD assisting us with a similar situation, and a Shelby County lieutenant and deputy recently provided us backup on a felony car stop when they saw that our officer was in need of assistance,” he wrote. “We have different badges and paint our cars different ways, but we are all on the same team when it comes to protecting our citizens.”