Helena Miracle League hosts second annual Christmas party

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Sports Complex was alive with Christmas spirit and exuberant energy on Sunday, Dec. 12. Members of the Helena Miracle League filed into the gymnasium to celebrate their annual Christmas party.

Miracle League “brothers and sisters” as Mary Liden, the league’s director, referred to them, played with plastic balloons, wore reindeer antlers and Santa hats, and had fun taking pictures over by the Selfie Wall.

“This means a lot to me to see so many of y’all here,” Liden told everyone. “This is the way we’ll continue to grow our league. By being together and telling other people about our league. Just by enjoying our friendships and social skills with each other.”

All families in attendance were treated to dinner from Jim and Nicks BBQ and listened to Christmas music playing from the speakers. The highlight of the evening came from a special visit from Santa, who sat with the children, asked them what they wanted for Christmas and presented them with a special present from under the tree.

The league serves as an important community organization dedicated to providing those with mental and physical disabilities the chance to play sports with their classmates in a safe and judgement-free zone. The league just wrapped up their kickball season, which they played every Tuesday at Joe Tucker Park.

“This will hopefully be it as far as events for a while,” Liden said. “With ringing in the new year and everybody is trying to get back into a routine and settle down after the holidays, we kind of take a break as far as special events go.”

The league is still working to raise funds for a proper sports field for members to enjoy on a regular basis. Their current budget is $1.5 million.

If you’re interested in donating to the Miracle League, visit the Helena Miracle League Facebook page and click on their donate button.