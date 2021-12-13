Local community developers attend national institute

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOUSTON, Texas – Economic and community development representatives from across the nation participated in the Texas Community Development Institute on Nov. 8-11.

Among those completing Year 3 of the three-year program were Courtney Bennett, executive director of Montevallo Main Street, and Herman Lehman of Keys to the City Community Coaching LLC.

The four-day course was held at Lone Star College-System Office The Woodlands and included more than 50 sessions facilitated by more than 30 practitioners on such topics as Community and Economic Development Practice, Developing a Workforce, Community Strategic Visioning and Planning, Identifying Stakeholders and Community Assessments.

Instructors from across the country, each well known in their business and community development fields, facilitate the comprehensive program curriculum designed to meet the increasing challenges facing community developers in today’s fast-paced society.

The program is applicable for community leaders from towns and cities of all sizes.

The purpose of CDI is to provide practical, interactive and comprehensive training to meet the needs of economic and community development professionals.

Participants include community officials, volunteers and employees who work with city, state and county governments, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, utility companies and community social services.

Since the program’s inception, thousands of community leaders from throughout the country have participated in the program.