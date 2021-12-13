Rep. Paschal presents Community Grant checks to Shelby County libraries

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

On Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, State Representative Kenneth Paschal made some special visits to the various libraries around Shelby County. Paschal came with more than a smile and a handshake, however. He presented each library director with a check totaling between $1,300 and $1,500.

“It is always an honor to present Community Grant Checks to our local libraries to help enhance their services. Last week, I visited with friends at the following libraries in House District 73,” Paschal said in a statement.

The four libraries Paschal visited were the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster, the Jane B. Holmes Library in Helena, the Parnell Memorial Library in Montevallo and the Pelham Public Library in Pelham.

Paschal said the Community Grant serves to pour city funds into the education system and the district’s various libraries to further the education opportunities of those in Shelby County. The library directors were able to choose what aspects of their program the funds would enhance, i.e. computer programs or printer systems.

“I think it’s especially important that we continue to support our libraries,” Paschal said. “I’m glad I’m in a position to do that…we need to make sure we don’t outgrow the significance of the need of libraries in our community. I’m very grateful to the libraries for the services they bring to the community. I believe the library is one of the key ingredients to a successful community.”