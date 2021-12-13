Shelby Baptist hosting teddy bear collection drive

By Emily Reed | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center is kicking off the holiday season this year with the theme ‘Tis the season of caring and sharing at Shelby.’

In celebration of the holiday theme, the first teddy bear drive is being held as one of the hospital’s sharing projects.

For the month of December, hospital staff, as well as anyone from the public interested in donating, can bring a new bear, which will go to children in Respite Care situations.

“We will continue the teddy bear drive throughout the month of December,” said Patient Experience Coordinator Cindy Solomon, who is also one of the coordinators of Christmas activities at Shelby Baptist. “We have already sent our first collection of over 100 bears to help with the drive that the city of Alabaster began with the Alabaster Christmas Parade for Shelby Emergency Assistance to give to children for Christmas throughout Alabaster and neighboring cities.”

At the opening event for the teddy bear drive, hospital chaplain David Peacock played Christmas songs and shared the Christmas story of Christ.

The volunteer auxiliary handed out cookies and punch to help usher in the holiday season.

Solomon said as collections continue throughout the month, they will continue to donate them.

The collection box is located by the hospital Christmas tree in the South Tower atrium.

“This is the first year of us doing the teddy bear drive, and we are happy with the success so far,” Solomon said. “We hope our caring and sharing will bring some happiness to children and families in our community.”