Christ Community Church prepares for Holiday Scavenger Hunt

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – For those looking for a fun, holiday-themed activity to do as a family, Helena’s Christ Community Church is organizing a special holiday scavenger hunt for members of the Helena community.

The hunt is for people of all ages, and will take place from Dec. 18 through Dec. 23.

“Inspired by Helena residents who creatively decorated and placed pumpkins around Helena during COVID lockdown in fall 2020, Christ Community made and decorated 12 wooden Christmas trees for Helena families to ‘find’ in and around Helena,” explained Caroline Dempsey, the church’s communications coordinator.

The theme of this year’s scavenger hunt is “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” as each tree is painted to represent one of the days from the classic Christmas carol. All clues will be printed on the back of each tree.

All trees will be up by Dec. 18, and Dempsey said families are welcome to find the trees all at once or break up the hunt over a few days.

On Dec. 23, the church is hosting a special celebration to celebrate the end of the scavenger hunt. The event is from 2-4 p.m. and will have prizes, hot chocolate, a bounce house and more.

Full details – and the first clue – are available at ChristCommunity.net/12Days or on the church’s Facebook or Instagram pages. The first clue will be posted at midnight on Dec. 18.