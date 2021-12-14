Helena pulls away from Thompson, starting to find rhythm

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – The Helena Huskies have started to hit their stride early in December after a slow start to the 2021-2022 basketball season, and the latest accomplishment in their effort was a 53-39 win against county foe Thompson on Monday, Dec. 13.

Taking on the Class 7A Warriors, the Huskies, who were fresh off a 71-68 overtime win against Mortimer Jordan on Dec. 10, used a 24-point third quarter to create separation before finishing off the game with a dominant effort defensively.

It’s part of a stretch now that has seen the Huskies win three of their last four, while their last three losses have come by nine points or less.

The early portion of the game, however, was a hard-fought battle between the two in a physical battle.

In the opening quarter, it was the Huskies who struck first in a balanced quarter, but it didn’t come easily.

Five of their 11 points came at the free throw line, going 5-7 from the stripe, while three separate players made one jumper each.

Thompson was able to hang right alongside Helena thanks to a 3-3 mark from the free throw line and 3-pointers from Tre Adolphus and Masiah Robinson to make it 11-9 at the end of the opening quarter.

The two flipped in the second quarter, as the Warriors posted 11 points, while the Huskies were limited to single digits.

Thompson got five points from Wesley Roberson behind one field goal and a 3-4 mark from the free throw line, while three others made one field goal.

Helena again earned trips to the free throw line, going 4-6 in the period, but the Huskies only had one made shot in the quarter—a 3-pointer from Owen Davis.

With that, the Huskies totaled seven points, which allowed Thompson to jump in front 20-18 at the half.

Then, entered Josh Williams.

In the second half, the sophomore for the Huskies became unstoppable, in particular in the third quarter.

He came out and drained two 3-pointers, two field goals and went 4-4 from the free throw line to total 14 points in the period.

That, along with three points from Ian Johnigan and five from Jordan Washington helped the Huskies total 22 points.

That was more than enough to regain the lead, as Thompson was limited to 14. The Warriors knocked down two 3-pointers and got four points each from Adolphus and Roberson in addition, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 40-34 deficit going to the final quarter.

Still, the game was well within grasp for both teams.

But a strong finish from Helena’s defense helped seal the win.

The Huskies limited Thompson to a game-low five points in the fourth quarter, while Williams finished off a special night with seven more points.

Helena also got four from Jacob Satterfield and two from Washington to total 13 points and complete the 14-point win.

Williams finished the game with 24 points, including a 6-7 mark from the free throw line, three 3-pointers and three field goals.

Washington finished with nine for the Huskies, while Satterfield added six and Johnigan five.

Thompson was led by 12 from Adolphus and 11 from Roberson, while Robinson added.