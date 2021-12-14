Spain Park wrestling sweeps tri-match with James Clemens, Oxford

By DAWN HARRISON | Special to the Reporter

HOOVER – On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Spain Park wrestling team played host to Oxford and James Clemens at home in a tri-match beating both teams for a sweep.

The Jaguars took down James Clemens 55-27, winning nine of the 14 weight classes with five pins and four forfeits in a regional dual match.

Against Oxford the Jags only gave up one match by decision, beating the Yellow Jackets with a score of 73-3 behind five pins, two technical falls, one decision, one medical forfeit and four forfeits. Eight jags won both of their matches against Oxford and James Clemens.

In the 106-pound weight class, Sawyer Hardy won via forfeit against James Clemens before going all six minutes in a decision win over Jordyn Newton from Oxford with a score of 9-2.

Bradley Williams won by forfeit in the 126-pound division against James Clemens. Williams then controlled his entire match against Oxford’s Kaleb Shelton, grabbing a 17-2 win off a technical fall.

In the 132-pound class, Michael Foreman added a forfeit from James Clemens, but had a second-period pin over Colin O’Neal from Oxford with a fall time of 3:08.

Thomas Hardy pinned both of his opponents in 160-pound weight class for a dominant night.

Then, in the 182-pound weight class, Jackson Mitchell pinned Conrad Martin from James Clemens with a fall time of 1:16. He then only allowed three points against Oxford’s Michael Battles to pick up an 18-3 technical fall victory with a fall time of 3:05.

Kyle Oliveira also pinned both of his opponents, giving his team a total of 12 team points in the 195-pound weight class. He took down Conrad Martin from James Clemens first with a fall time of 1:51 and Payton Ratliff of Oxford with a fall time of 4:34.

Heavyweight Rayshod Burts was the last Jag to pin both of his opponents in the 285 weight class. He took down Roland Spann of James Clemens with a fall time of 3:58.

Then, in one of the most exciting matches of the night, Burts battled it out in a test of strength against Oxford’s Caleb Tinner. The match was tied at the end of the second, and after falling behind by two, Burts escaped and pinned Tinner with 16 seconds left.