UM celebrates Class of 2021 graduates at Fall Commencement

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo celebrated the achievements of 175 graduates as they received their degrees during the University’s Fall Commencement on Friday, Dec. 10 in the McChesney Student Activity Center.

During the evening ceremony, Dr. John W. Stewart III conferred 130 candidates for bachelor’s degrees and 45 candidates for graduate degrees.

Willie L. Phillips ’00, a UM alum who is an experienced regulatory attorney combining nearly 20 years of legal expertise as a utility regulator, in private practice and as in-house counsel, delivered the keynote address just weeks after receiving unanimous confirmation to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by the United States Senate.

“I firmly believe that it is the self-selection by the students that attend the University of Montevallo that make it so special,” Phillips said. “I fell in love with this place.”

Phillips encouraged the UM graduates to remember three things in their professional endeavors: be kind, be intentional and dream big.

“Dream that you will soar like the Falcons you are, and even more, you will help people other than yourselves fly even higher,” Phillips said. “Your legacy awaits you.”

Cynthia Todd ’88, president of the UM National Alumni Association, inducted the UM graduates of the Class of 2021 into the University of Montevallo National Alumni Association as part of the ceremony.

“No matter what you do, or where you go, you will always belong to the Montevallo family,” Todd said.

Stewart closed the ceremony by expressing pride in the Class of 2021 graduates.

“I want each of you to know that we are proud of you, and we wish you much success in your future endeavors,” Stewart said. “Wherever your journey takes you, please know that we are honored that you chose the University of Montevallo as the place to begin your life’s journey.”

The following graduates are from Shelby County:

• Emma Marie Smith, Montevallo, BA

• Jillian Alexandria Thomas, Alabaster, BA

• Ketelynn Marlece Brown, Montevallo, BS

• Caleb Daniel Hoyt, Montevallo, BS

• Nakia C. Irons, Montevallo, BS

• Niyah Arielle Jordan, Pelham, BS

• Alyssa Brooke Keller, Calera, BS

• Alexis Lynn Perez, Alabaster, BS

• Amery Robinson, Shelby, BS

• Thomas George Turnbull, Montevallo, BS

• Christopher Jordan Young, Chelsea, BS

• Keeton Patrick Armstrong, Pelham, BBA

• Liza Jane Hansen, Maylene, BBA

• Zachary Forrest Harris, Calera, BBA

• Meghan Howard, Alabaster, BBA

• Nina Murphy, Montevallo, BBA

• Jennifer Dawn Cooper, Pelham, M.Ed.

• Mallory Maria Currie, Alabaster, M.Ed.

• Rylee Jewell Holt, Montevallo, M.Ed.

• Faith Sarilyn Hope Kendrick, Shelby, M.Ed.

• Stefanie Joell Liles-Ray, Pelham, M.Ed.

• Aminah Zhanea Long, Pelham, M.Ed.

• Jessica Nicole McClain, Chelsea, M.Ed.

• Kelli Nicole Sellers, Montevallo, M.Ed.

• Teneal Dollar Smith, Shelby, M.Ed.

• Jennifer Finn Spradlin, Calera, M.Ed.

• Jacob Stanley, Helena, M.Ed.

• Danielle Rose Tetro, Montevallo, M.Ed.

• James Royce Vick, Wilsonville, M.Ed.

• Amanda Allen Wiggins, Chelsea, M.Ed.

• Brittney Lovoy Woodley, Chelsea, M.Ed.

• Cassundra Joy Yavette Boyd, Calera, MS

• Victoria Johnson Granger, Helena, BA

• Maria Nicole Avery, Helena, BS

• Lauren Elizabeth Connell, Pelham, BS

• MaKayla Jamiea Cottingham, Montevallo, BS

• Taylor Joan Cross, Alabaster, BS

• Valerie Jo Davidson, Calera, BS

• Dakota Brooke DuBose, Montevallo, BS

• Jaclyn Nelson Dunaway, Montevallo, BS

• Morgan Taylor Estes, Alabaster, BS

• Madison Nichole Jenkins, Helena, BS

• Alexandra Kortright, Helena, BS

• Ian Thomas Morrow, Maylene, BS

• Lindsey Nicole Musso, Alabaster, BS

• Mary Elizabeth Oehrlein, Helena, BS

• Samuel E. Worrell, Alabaster, BS

• Joseph Eric Honeycutt, Alabaster, BS

• Savannah Marie Barton, Alabaster, BA

• Kody Erickson Godette, Maylene, BA

• Hannah Elise Irvin, Alabaster, BS

• William Matthew Owens, Montevallo, BS

• Shannon M. Veitch, Alabaster, BS