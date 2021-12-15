27th Meadow Brook Runs set for Dec. 18

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

The Meadow Brook Runs on Saturday, Dec. 18 will mark the 27th year of the event, an opportunity for runners and spectators alike to enjoy time outside before Christmas arrives.

The race will start at Valley Bank’s Meadow Brook Branch at 1100 Corporate Parkway in Birmingham and will consist of a 5K at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m.

Race Director Dr. Bob Cosby said registrations totaled nearly 220 last year, but he is unsure if this year’s attendance will be different because of the weather.

“We didn’t have rain to content with last year,” he said, noting the race is a rain-or-shine event. “It’s always in the Lord’s hands.”

Online registration for the Meadow Brook Runs will be open through Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Late registration and packet pickup on the day of the race will open at 7:30 a.m.

Walkers and pets on a leash are welcome at the event.

Participants will receive gift bags including various free items and food coupons from local businesses.

Following the races, an awards ceremony and prize drawings will take place at 10:30 a.m.

The “Taste of 280” food table sponsors will include: Jimmy John’s subs, Zaxby’s chicken, Firehouse Subs, The Fresh Market meat and cheese trays, Chick-fil-A chicken biscuits, Golden Flake chips, Papa John’s The Works pizzas, Panera Bread varieties, Sprouts fruit and water, Full Moon special cookies, Shipley’s Do-Nuts, Ashley Mac’s brownies, Bud’s Best Cookies, Smoothie King fruit drinks, Buffalo Rock soft drinks, Gatorade and Starbucks coffee.

The entry fee is a voluntary, tax-deductible contribution to The Jesus Video Project of Alabama.

“Mainly, we have a quality race, quality food and large quantity,” Cosby said. “We try to do a Christian outreach with an opening prayer. We share the proceeds from the race with Young Life, First Priority and Alabama Adult & Teen Challenge. We are very grateful to Alabama Teen Challenge for showing up with multiple volunteer workers.”

For more information about the event, visit meadowbrook-runs.org.