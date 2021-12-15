Jeremiah Alexander, Tre’Quon Fegans ready for Alabama

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – When he was committed to the University of Miami, Tre’Quon Fegans had Thompson teammate and University of Alabama commit Jeremiah Alexander in his ear constantly.

Alexander, a five-star recruit and the top player in the state, pushed hard for the four-star defensive back to join him at Alabama rather than traveling to South Beach.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Alexander’s wish finally came true as the two Thompson seniors and nationally-ranked recruits made it officially by signing with the Crimson Tide during National Signing Day.

Not only that, but the two athletes will be rooming together.

“Me and Tre’Qun’s relationship is good,” Alexander said. “When he was committed to Miami, I was in his ear 24/7 and he finally made the switch. Before the season or during the season, we weren’t really talking about Bama. We were trying to be good teammates and focus on high school and finish out our career. That’s what we did. Now that we’ve had a couple weeks off, we’ve been chopping up about Bama and getting ready.

The two seniors had a huge impact for the Warriors during the 2021 football season, as they helped them put together a dominant season en route to a third state championship in a row.

Not only that, but they played crucial roles on a historic defense that gave up 7.1 points per game and 10 or less in all but two games with five shutouts.

Alexander totaled more than 70 tackles during his senior season and had 28 tackles for loss and about as many sacks as an edge rusher for the Warriors, while Fegans broke up 10 passes, had four interceptions, totaled 30.5 tackles and posted four tackles for loss.

“It’s chemistry,” Fegans said of joining Alexander at Alabama. “That means a lot to me. I’ll have somebody I played with. We’re actually sharing a dorm too, so we’ll build that relationship from here on.”

Each also hopes to have an immediate impact at Alabama with Alexander licking his chops at the opportunity to learn from Will Anderson, who has 15.5 sacks with the College Football Playoff still to go, and Dallas Turner, who is playing a key role as a freshman.

“They say, ‘Trust the process’ at Bama,” Alexander said. “I’m looking to come in under Will Anderson and Dallas Turner and just be a sponge. Soak up all the information I can, so when the time comes for me to play on the field, I’ll be ready. I’m hoping to do the same (as them).”

Alexander said that even though he decommitted from Alabama more than a year ago, he “never lost love” for the Crimson Tide. He said he was solely focused on finishing out high school with two more state championships and as a student.

Since then, the Warriors did win two more state titles, and Alexander immediately went back to Alabama when it was time to commit again before eventually signing on the dotted line.

“It’s been a blessing. I’ve dreamed of this day since I can remember. I just want to thank God,” Alexander said. “My family and teachers, without any of them, this isn’t a one-man completion or mission. I’m going to need my family’s and friend’s support through the rest of this journey.”

Fegans also said he was living out a dream, and like Alexander, he is ready to step in and make a difference for one of the best defenses in the country under Nick Saban and Pete Golding.

“First year, I want to make a big impact. I want to go in there and learn,” he said. “I know it’s going to be God’s blessing. It’s going to be a tough road, but I’m ready for anything.”

Fegans said that in addition to Alexander pushing him to come to Alabama, seeing the player development was key.

“You see Alabama, you see Nick Saban, how he develops players. Even if you go in there as a freshman, you get to see how he leads and be a part of it,” Fegans said. I’ve had this vision since I was a little kid, so for this time to come, you know, it’s really amazing.”

Both were more than appreciative of their time at Thompson and in the city of Alabaster, which was one year for Fegans and basically the entire life of Alexander.

“The coaches, you know, they put us in the right positions each and every week. Since my freshman season, we’ve always been trained and mentored as college athletes,” Alexander said.

Fegans also spoke highly of what the program and playing high school football meant to him.

“It’s not only our class, it’s the whole team. Coach Freeman, he has his hands around the whole group,” Fegans said. “I want to thank him for that, and for being a blessing for everybody and helping everybody out.”