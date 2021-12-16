County has 4 teams ranked in 2nd basketball poll

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

There were some slight changes when the second basketball rankings of the 2021-2022 basketball season came out on Thursday morning, Dec. 16.

Four teams were ranked inside their respective top 10, while one other was nominated for a spot.

The biggest jumps came from the Oak Mountain boys and Pelham girls, as both found their way into solid standing in their respective classifications.

In Class 7A, the Oak Mountain Eagles have gotten off to a 10-2 start, and the defending state champs are reaping the rewards of that as the new No. 3 team in the standings.

It marked a jump up seven spots for the Eagles, who were ranked 10th in the first poll of the season. A big reason for the jump was their 53-50 victory against previous No. 3 Vestavia Hills.

With Oak Mountain edging out that game and handing the Rebels their first loss, the Eagles moved up to the third spot, while Vestavia fell one spot to No. 4.

Joining the Eagles inside the top 10 of the 7A boys’ standings were the Spain Park Jaguars, who are now 9-3 on the season.

The Jags fell from No. 5 down to No. 9 this week due to a loss to Hazel Green. But a difficult schedule helped them remain inside the top 10. So far, Spain Park’s three losses are to No. 1 Grissom, No. 5 Hoover and Hazel Green all by 10 points or less.

The other three teams found in this week’s rankings were all in the 6A classification, including two girls teams from Shelby County ranked inside the top 10.

Chelsea remained in the No. 6 spot for the second poll in a row to start the season. Thanks to continued success defensively, the Hornets were 9-3 at the time the poll was released and had beaten Clay-Chalkville and Oak Mountain since the previous rankings.

Joining the Hornets in the top 10 for the first time this season was Pelham. The Panthers are off to a 10-0 start as one of the few unbeaten teams still left.

That was enough for Pelham to find the No. 9 spot in the latest rankings.

The Panthers and Hornets square off against one another tonight.

Pelham’s boys also continued to receive recognition with nominations for a spot inside the Class 6A top 10 thanks to a 9-2 start.

The Panthers’ only two losses are to Oak Mountain in a 76-53 game and Hewitt-Trussville 66-60 game.

All five teams featured in the standings will look to have strong stretches over the holidays with tournaments during Christmas and Thanksgiving week, while others not ranked will look to do the same and earn a spot in the new year when the next rankings are released.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (10-2) Davidson (14-0) Vestavia Hills (11-1) Bob Jones (11-1) Sparkman (9-3) Hewitt-Trussville (10-3) Auburn (9-1) Foley (9-2) Fairhope (8-3) Theodore (9-3)

Others nominated: Daphne (9-5), Gadsden City (10-4).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (15-0) Park Crossing (11-2) Mortimer Jordan (8-2) Hartselle (7-5) Cullman (9-2) Chelsea (9-3) Gulf Shores (8-5) Northridge (9-3) Pelham (10-0) Minor (11-0)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (7-2), Clay-Chalkville (5-2), Eufaula (8-2), Homewood (9-5), Mountain Brook (7-4), Muscle Shoals (9-2), Opelika (7-3), Oxford (8-1).

CLASS 5A

Central-Tuscaloosa (8-1) UMS-Wright (10-2) Lee-Huntsville (11-3) Charles Henderson (4-2) Fairfield (8-3) Guntersville (10-3) Pleasant Grove (8-2) Brewbaker Tech (9-6) Pike Road (6-3) Sardis (11-2)

Others nominated: Fairview (10-2), Holtville (6-1), Lawrence County (7-2), West Point (7-4).

CLASS 4A

Deshler (12-0) Good Hope (10-2) Priceville (9-1) New Hope (11-2) Jackson (10-1) Rogers (8-4) Williamson (9-2) Fultondale (6-4) St. James (8-3) Handley (7-1)

Others nominated: Anniston (5-3), Cherokee County (7-3), Escambia County (11-1), Geneva (7-4).

CLASS 3A

Prattville Christian (14-0) Lauderdale County (10-0) Susan Moore (10-2) Montgomery Academy (4-3) Trinity (10-1) Plainview (10-3) T.R. Miller (5-2) Montgomery Catholic (7-1) Collinsville (6-3) Hokes Bluff (8-2)

Others nominated: Clements (9-6), Elkmont (10-5), Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-1), Sylvania (7-4).

CLASS 2A

Pisgah (8-2) Spring Garden (8-1) G.W. Long (7-0) Midfield (8-1) Sand Rock (10-1) Winston County (13-0) Lexington (6-6) Mars Hill Bible (5-5) J.U. Blacksher (6-0) St. Luke’s (4-3)

Others nominated: Abbeville (7-1), Geneva County (10-6), Ider (9-4), Tanner (7-3), Westbrook Christian (8-1).

CLASS 1A

Skyline (10-3) Marion County (8-2) Loachapoka (9-5) Talladega County Central (10-2) J.F. Shields (5-1) Florala (8-3) R.A. Hubbard (6-1) Red Level (8-1) Georgiana (5-2) Decatur Heritage (6-4)

Others nominated: Brantley (5-3), McIntosh (5-2), Pleasant Home (7-2).

AISA

Lee-Scott (9-0) Fort Dale Academy (7-2) Tuscaloosa Academy (5-1) Glenwood (8-0) Edgewood Academy (7-4) Clarke Prep (9-2) Lowndes Academy (NA) Chambers Academy (4-3) Abbeville Christian (5-4) Morgan Academy (7-4)

Others nominated: Lakeside (5-3), Pike Liberal Arts (5-6), Southern Academy (3-2), Sparta Academy (10-2).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Grissom (12-1) James Clemens (9-5) Oak Mountain (10-2) Vestavia Hills (9-1) Hoover (11-2) Sparkman (11-3) Enterprise (8-2) Baker (10-3) Spain Park (9-3) Jeff Davis (14-2)

Others nominated: Austin (8-5), Florence (8-1).

CLASS 6A

Mountain Brook (10-1) McGill-Toolen (11-3) Huffman (13-3) Eufaula (8-1) Pinson Valley (9-2) Spanish Fort (9-3) Hueytown (9-3) Cullman (8-0) Blount (10-2) Northridge (11-4)

Others nominated: Decatur (9-5), Gardendale (7-2), Homewood (6-5), Lee-Montgomery (5-3), McAdory (8-3), Muscle Shoals (7-4), Park Crossing (11-3), Pelham (9-2), Robertsdale (13-2), Scottsboro (9-3), Stanhope Elmore (6-2), Wetumpka (6-4).

CLASS 5A

Lee-Huntsville (10-1) Wenonah (8-5) Charles Henderson (6-3) John Carroll (6-2) Ramsay (7-5) Pleasant Grove (2-1) Carroll-Ozark (8-3) Douglas (8-1) Leeds (7-3) Fairfield (8-3)

Others nominated: Alexandria (2-1), Andalusia (6-4), Elmore Co. (7-3), Guntersville (7-4), Holtville (9-1), Pike Road (6-3), Sardis (6-5), Sylacauga (7-2), Tallassee (5-2).

CLASS 4A

Sumter Central (8-0) Escambia Co. (10-2) Williamson (8-3) Hanceville (11-2) Westminster-Huntsville (7-5) Priceville (8-2) Haleyville (7-3) Jacksonville (6-2) Fultondale (9-4) Brooks (5-2)

Others nominated: Anniston (6-3), Cherokee Co. (5-4), Dale Co. (7-4), Etowah (4-5), Geneva (8-4), St. James (4-1), West Morgan (7-5).

CLASS 3A

Cottage Hill (13-3) Plainview (9-4) Catholic-Montgomery (3-2) Lauderdale Co. (9-0) Danville (10-1) Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-1) Winfield (5-2) Geraldine (7-3) Piedmont (4-0) Hokes Bluff (8-3)

Others nominated: Clements (12-2), Elkmont (8-5), Excel (7-3), Houston Academy (7-4), Opp (4-3), Southside-Selma (6-4), Trinity (7-3).

CLASS 2A

Midfield (8-3) Section (10-2) North Sand Mountain (8-1) St. Luke’s (7-3) Geneva Co. (8-4) Spring Garden (3-0) Abbeville (6-3) Highland Home (6-1) Red Bay (7-4) Sand Rock (7-5)

Others nominated: Falkville (9-4), Westbrook Christian (5-4), Zion Chapel (9-4).

CLASS 1A

Decatur Heritage (4-1) Autaugaville (12-2) Skyline (9-2) Belgreen (9-1) Covenant Christian (7-2) Georgiana (7-3) J.F. Shields (5-4) McIntosh (8-0) Athens Bible (5-3) Red Level (10-2)

Others nominated: Brantley (4-1), Faith-Anniston (8-4), R.A. Hubbard (4-3).

AISA

Pike Liberal Arts (10-0) Macon-East (8-2) Autauga Academy (6-0) Tuscaloosa Academy (8-0) Heritage Christian (9-2) Glenwood (NA) Lee-Scott (NA) Escambia Academy (3-2) Sparta (6-4) Southern Academy (3-3)

Others nominated: None.

NOMINATIONS RECEIVED FROM

AL.com

Anniston Star

Atmore Advance

Clarke Co. Democrat

Cullman Times

Daily Mountain Eagle

Decatur Daily

Dothan Eagle

Elba Clipper

Evergreen Courant

Florence TimesDaily

Gadsden Messenger

Gadsden Times

Jackson Co. Sentinel

Montgomery Advertiser

Opp News

Sand Mountain Reporter

Selma Times-Journal

Shelby Co. Reporter

Southeast Sun

Starnes Publishing

Talladega Daily Home

Tuscaloosa News

WEIS radio