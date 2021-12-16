Winston H. Gentry

Winston H. Gentry, 96, was called home Tuesday, Dec. 14.

W.H. was born on April 4, 1925 in Chilton County.

He was a construction superintendent with Sullivan, Long and Haggerty. He retired at the age of 59 and spent his retirement years camping, crappie fishing, and planting vegetable gardens. He planted his last garden in 2019.

Even still at the age of 96, you could stop or pass by and catch him out riding his tractor or riding the lawnmower. He always found something outside to piddle with. He loved to tell stories from his younger years. He will be missed greatly by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Delphia Gentry; six brothers and four sisters; his wife of 69 years, Geneva; his son, Joe Gentry; and daughter, Elaine Gentry Headley.

He is survived by daughters, Shirley Emfinger, Linda Cobb (Johnny), Carol Hance (Jimmy) and Kelly Goodman (Bill).

He was also a loving Paw Paw to 13 grandchildren, Rusty Gentry (Karen), Byron Gentry (Heather), James Emfinger, Sharon Williams, Ashley Spencer (David), Jonathon Cobb (Lyn), Chase Headley (Willona), Mandy Peters (Chris), Jennifer Bordelon (James), Daniel Lawrence, Kayla Fayard (Adam), Casey Goodman and Tanner Hance; 26 great-grandchildren, Justin, Jill, Jennifer, Dakota, Brooke, Shelby, Kelsey, Kaley, Jayda, Caitlyn, Kenzie, Cadence, Colby, Clay, Addison, Colton, Kallen, Alyssa, Mason, Katelyn, Ashlyn, Hollis, Peyton, Theo, Fitz and Louis; 11 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Comfort Care Hospice.