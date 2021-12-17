Chamber launches Shelby County Business Outlook Survey

By STAFF REPORTS

For the seventh year in a row, The Shelby County Chamber in partnership with the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business, want to give business owners and top managers the chance to share their thoughts and voice their opinion on what Shelby County’s economy will look like for 2022 through its annual Business Outlook Survey.

“As we approach the end of 2021, there will be no shortage of predictions and projections on the national and state level regarding a variety of business issues in 2022,” said Brian Massey, chief advocacy officer with ascension St. Vincent’s, and the Chamber’s 2021 chair-elect. “However, our Chamber thinks it is vitally important to find out what Shelby County business people think our own local 2022 business climate will look like.”

The results will be presented in cumulative form during the 2022 Business Outlook Conference scheduled for January 26, 2022. That event will feature a panel presentation featuring business leaders — representing various business sectors — sharing their outlook on what 2022 will look like in their respective sectors.

Following the panel presentation, Dr. Mellon will provide an overview of Shelby County’s 2022 business outlook and share the results of the Shelby County Business Outlook Survey.

“We encourage all businesses in Shelby County to take roughly ten minutes to complete the Survey developed by the Chamber and Dr. Amiee Mellon, Dean of the Stephens College of Business,” said Kirk Mancer, president & CEO with The Shelby County Chamber. “The responses will provide important feedback on the business issues affecting Shelby County companies in 2022.

“All individual responses will be kept confidential, but the overall results will be released and shared in composite so we will all have a better idea of what business people think 2022 will hold for Shelby County.”

The 2022 Shelby County Business Outlook Survey is available on The Shelby County Chamber’s website, Shelbychamber.org, or by calling Kirk Mancer at The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542.