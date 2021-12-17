Jones scores 30 points to lead Pelham to win against Chelsea

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – A 30-point night from Michael Jones and a balanced effort of eight others scoring helped lead the Pelham Panthers to a win against Chelsea on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Panthers got off to a strong start in the opening half, and despite a strong second-half push from the Hornets, it wasn’t enough in a 60-42 win for Pelham.

Jones’ best quarter of the game was by far the opening quarter, as he scored 14 of his 30 points in the quarter to help the Panthers post 18 total points.

That was enough for an early six-point advantage, as Chelsea scored 12 points behind six different players.

The second quarter, however, was what made a difference, and it came from Pelham’s defense.

The Panthers forced Chelsea to earn points at the free throw line, and the Hornets couldn’t capitalize. They went 1-8 from the free throw line and totaled three points in the quarter.

Pelham wasn’t sharp from the line either, going 6-13, but the Panthers also had two field goals and a 3-pointer in the quarter to total 13 points.

That helped the Panthers take a 31-15 lead into the half.

Out of the halftime break, however, Chelsea didn’t give up.

The Hornets got a combined effort from Avery Futch, Paul Lanzi and Carter Abrams in the third quarter to total 17 points, as each had at least three in the period.

That cut into the deficit, but only slightly.

Pelham was able to maintain a double-digit lead thanks to 14 points, six of which came from Jones.

In the final quarter, Lanzi gave a strong final push for the Hornets, but his nine points in the quarter weren’t enough.

Chelsea totaled 10 in the period, but Pelham got six more from Jones and went 6-8 from the free throw line to ice the 18-point victory with a 15-point final quarter.

Beyond Jones’ 30, Jordan Holloway and Kamari Hollis each had six points for the Panthers, while Avery Childers added five.

Chelsea was led by 16 from Lanzi, all of which came in the second half, while Futch added 11.