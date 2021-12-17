Montevallo recognizes parade, window decorating contest winners

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown district has mirrored the front of a Christmas card throughout December, making it the perfect backdrop for the city’s annual holiday events.

Residents lined Main Street on the night of Thursday, Dec. 2 for the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade and tree lighting, conducted this year by longtime business owner Walt Czeskleba.

Bob Butterworth served as the 2021 Montevallo Christmas Parade Grand Marshal.

Chamber Executive Director Adele Nelson said the head parade lineup coordinator described this year’s parade as “the biggest one I have ever seen here,” with about 70 entrants.

The parade even featured a live camel named Wednesday.

JQ One Man Swing Band started off the evening with Christmas tunes, and this year’s winners of the Montevallo Main Street Design Committee’s 2021 Window Decorating Competition were announced.

Merchant winners included: Trustmark Bank, first place; Happy’s Variety Store, second place; The Art Studio, third place; and The Type Shop, both Mayor’s Choice and People’s Choice.

Student group winners included: Montevallo Presbyterian Children and Youth, first place; The Alabamian, second place; Future Alumni of Montevallo, third place; and Montevallo Junior City Council, People’s Choice.

The 2021 parade trophy winners were:

• Most Creative – Bin There Dump That

• Most Christmas Spirit – Montevallo Youth Cheer

• Best Theme – Enon Baptist Church

• Best Overall – St. Thomas