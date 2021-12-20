Alabaster Subway has successful first month

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new Subway location opened in Alabaster during the month of November, and the city, along with The Shelby County Chamber, recently celebrated the new business’s success with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17.

City of Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner described the occasion as another exciting opportunity to welcome a new business to the city.

“The restaurant is owned by an Alabaster family who is very involved in the community,” Wagner said. “They’ve already seen a lot of success after opening last month, and we were thrilled to have a chance to celebrate with them last week.”

Wagner added that the restaurant would be filling an important niche as the city hasn’t had a Subway in several years. He said the business would definitely be a welcome addition.

The owners, James and Paris Green, said the support from the Alabaster community since the restaurant officially opened in November has been strong.

“This has been a family-run business since I was a child, and me and my husband decided to take the leap and buy a few stores 10 years ago,” Paris Green said. “We are very excited to be here and bring Subway back to our community.”

The restaurant owners currently live in Alabaster and have children who attend the Alabaster City Schools. They have five kids and have been married for over 14 years.

They currently own four Subway franchise restaurants, including stores in Calera, McCalla, Clanton and now in Alabaster.