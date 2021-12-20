Calera Goes Pink raises over $60K for local breast cancer research

By STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – The City of Calera and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) partnered again for the 11th Annual Calera Goes Pink celebration raising $61,726 to fuel breast cancer research across the state.

Each October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the City of Calera rallies community members and partners, including local public schools, to host t-shirt sales, golf and disc golf tournaments, pink trinket sales and more. Since 2010, Calera Goes Pink has raised $479,984 to support the BCRFA’s mission of raising funding and awareness for critical breast cancer research in Alabama.

Kicking off the festivities this year was Disc Golf Goes Pink, the inaugural disc golf tournament benefiting the BCRFA, presented by Ideal Insurance Agency, LLC. Over 100 disc golfers from Calera and beyond competed for a great cause at Oliver Park and the new George W. Roy Recreational Park.

On Friday, Oct. 15, Calera High School hosted their annual “Pink Out” football game, facing off against Wetumpka High School. The month of pink culminated with the “Calera Goes Pink!” Golf Tournament, presented by Active Air of Calera.

“This year, the community of Calera has united behind the BCRFA like never before,” said Kate Kiefer, BCRFA board member and Calera Goes Pink organizer. “With one in eight women being diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, everyone knows someone affected by this disease. I am so proud to be a part of such an important grassroots effort to fund research and ultimately save lives.”

Money raised from Calera Goes Pink helps fund a multitude of studies aimed at improving patient care, diagnostics and treatment leading to healthier, longer lives for the women and men diagnosed with breast cancer.

BCRFA-funded institutes include the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB (Birmingham, AL), Auburn University (Auburn, AL), CerFlux (Birmingham, AL), HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology (Huntsville, AL), Mitchell Cancer Institute at the University of South Alabama (Mobile, AL), Southern Research (Birmingham, AL) and the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL).

In addition to the generous support from individual community members, major corporate and community partners included A. C. Legg, Inc., Alfa Insurance, Bertolone’s Classic Italian, Calera Dental, Calera Orthodontics, Calera Auto, Central State Bank, D.R. Horton, Dynamic Discs Iron City, Laura E. Hinton RFG Advisory, Lhost North America, Neil Bailey Insurance and Investments, Nichols Outfitters, Camper and Mary Chollet O’Neal, Realty South, Saginaw Pipe Company, Stokes Automotive and Workplay.