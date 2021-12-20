Chelsea sees large turnout at 2021 Christmas parade

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Hundreds of people attended the Chelsea Christmas Parade on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 18, exactly one week before Christmas.

Business owners, first responders, city officials and members of local organizations waved at spectators from their decorated floats and vehicles.

The parade also featured the Chelsea High School Marching Band, along with various athletic teams and cheerleaders.

In keeping with tradition, the hour-long parade ended with Santa Claus and his reindeer.

The city’s Jingle Mingle program for families followed the parade at the Chelsea Community Center.

In addition to Santa and Mrs. Claus, the event featured other popular characters, including Spider-Man, and balloon art, bounce houses, a Christmas DJ, face painting and a book giveaway.