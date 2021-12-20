Clara Pauline “Polly” Hughes

Clara Pauline “Polly” Hughes
Alabaster

Clara Pauline “Polly” Hughes, age 89, of Alabaster, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Brook Lovett and Bro. Gary Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Special thanks to all the caregivers who helped to care for her and the love they extended to her.

