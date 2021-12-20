Commission OKs COVID-19 mitigation grant application

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission on Dec. 13 approved a grant application for COVID-19 detection and mitigation in confinement facilities, along with an annual right-of-way use agreement with Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.

Shelby County is submitting an application for the use of the grant funds to address COVID-19 detection and mitigation strategies and practices at the Shelby County Jail and the Shelby County Regional Juvenile Facility.

The funds will come from a Detection and Mitigation of COVID-19 in Confinement Facilities award from a partnership between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“The Detection and Mitigation of COVID-19 in Confinement Facilities funds will be subject to required activities, goal and objectives of the award, for the required purpose of establishing and implementing diagnostic and screening testing programs for residents, detainees, inmates, staff and visitors of confinement facilities, along with optional detection and mitigation allowable activities,” the resolution reads. “The Alabama Department of Public Health will administer the grant funds for the state of Alabama.”

If awarded, the funds will be used for purposes such as staffing strategies, purchasing testing supplies, isolation and quarantine modifications and personal protective equipment.

Regarding the right-of-way use agreement, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative has requested to use streets and public ways in the county’s jurisdiction for a fiber-based broadband system.

The Commission also approved an alcohol beverage license from Travis Grappo for Oak House, a new restaurant set to open in Dunnavant Valley in January.

“We are excited to have another restaurant in our district,” Commissioner Rick Shepherd said to Grappo. “Thank you, Mr. Grappo, for being here.”

Grappo said he is excited to open Oak House, an upscale-casual restaurant located next to OHenry’s Coffees in the new Dunnavant Square development.

“I’m just extremely grateful and excited to bring this to Dunnavant Valley,” Grappo said. “I hope to open by the first week in January.”