Nominations for Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award now being accepted

By STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Chamber and Shelby County Mayors’ Association are now accepting nominations for the Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award.

The Award, created in 2019 by the Mayors’ Association and the Chamber, honors Alex Dudchock’s 30 years of service to Shelby County and his tireless effort to improve the lives of those around him. The Award will be presented to an outstanding civic or business leader in Shelby County who has demonstrated the values by which Alex Dudchock carried himself throughout his career.

Alex Dudchock was the inaugural recipient of the award presented at the Chamber’s 2020 Annual Meeting in January of that year. The award was not presented in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations are open to the public. The nominee, or the person submitting the nomination, does not need to be an investor with The Shelby County Chamber. Nominees will be judged on both the quality and quantity of materials used to substantiate the award nomination.

In order to qualify. the nominated individual should meet either of the following criteria: lives (or lived) in Shelby County; works (or worked) in Shelby County.

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria:

• How the individual has made a positive difference in the County or a specific municipality.

• Significant accomplishments achieved by the individual.

• How the individual has improved the County or a specific municipality.

The Nomination Form is available at Shelbychamber.org, or by contacting The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542 or e-mail at Info@shelbyhamber.org.

The completed Nomination Form and information must be received by no later than noon on Jan. 12 to allow for judging.

The recipient will be recognized during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting Luncheon program scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The program will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. that day. In addition, each recipient’s name will be engraved on a wooden plaque which hangs permanently in the Chamber’s office.