Alabaster police reports for October

The following are incident and offense reports from the Alabaster Police Department from Sept. 27 through the end of October.

Alabaster

Sept. 27

-Harassment from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Animal neglect from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $38.67.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was vehicle, Hyundai valued at $500.

Sept. 28

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order – probable cause from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Drive (Residence/home).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Kentwood Terrace.

Sept. 29

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

-FTA – traffic offense from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from Highway 119 and Woodbrook. Damaged was automobiles.

-FTA – DUI alcohol from the 100 Block of Forest Village Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Property damage from the 40 Block of Kent Store Way.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $35.89.

-Capias warrant – crimes against a person from the 40 Block of Kent Stone Way.

Sept. 30

-Information only from the 2200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Found property from the 200 Block of Depot Street (park/playground). Found was a wallet.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Arrowhead Trail.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of Caribbean Circle.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital.

-Information only from the 180 Block of Airview Lane (commercial/office building).

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.

Oct. 1

-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a THC vape pen and e-marijuana.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 2nd Street NE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel.)

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (commercial/office building).

-Trespassing notice form the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Information only/found property from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Found was a wallet with miscellaneous.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a blanket chest valued at $120. Damaged was a surveillance camera valued at $65.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home). Stolen was alcohol valued at $1.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was a forged Georgia drivers license.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home).

Oct. 2

-Burglary third degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was merchandise/batteries, and money/U.S. currency valued at $84.99.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was a sink, toilet paper dispenser and soap dispenser valued at $350.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

Oct. 3

-Information only from the 300 Block of 13th Street SW (Residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW (other/unknown). Stolen was an Apple iPhone 11 max, series 3 Apple Watch and assorted fitness supplements valued at $2,149.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles, white Kia Forte valued at $1.

-Forgery-counterfeiting from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (bank/savings and loan).

-Death investigation from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic violence – third degree from Butler Road (residence/home). Damaged was a drivers side mirror valued at $50.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (commercial/office building). Stolen were household goods/janitorial supplies valued at $200.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 119.

-Obstructing government operations from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (specialty store).

Oct. 4

-DV/assault third degree from the 130 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).

-Dog bite from the 1100 Block of Elm Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road. Damaged was a Pearce Auction business sign valued at $3,000.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 and criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (restaurant). Stolen was food valued at $6.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $105.61. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

-Publix intoxication from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle.

Oct. 5

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 50 Block of Gilbert Drive (rental storage facility). Recovered was an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 charger, Dodge Caravan vehicle key and L-Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Barkley Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a handgun valued at $533.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of Gadwall Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $150.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was synthetic marijuana. Stolen was merchandise valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Bobby Harris Blvd (grocery/supermarket).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane.

Oct. 6

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1300 Block of West Navajo Drive. Stolen was money, tag and boots valued at $111.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was an iPhone 11 valued at $600.

-DV 2nd/aggravated assault family from the 100 Block of Sterling Gate Drive (residence/home). Recovered was Coleman propane.

Oct. 7

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Star View Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).

-Information only from the 300 Block of West Grandeview Terrace (Residence/home).

-FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while licensed revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was two bags of marijuana and two e-marijuana.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Star View Circle.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment communications from the 700 Block of 12th Avenue SW (residence/home).

Oct. 8

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 Block of 1st Street S (service/gas station). Recovered was crack cocaine.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Dog at large/animal neglect from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $144.07.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,100.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road.

Oct. 9

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2400 Block of Highway 31, Calera (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was vehicle parks/accessories – catalytic converters valued at $45,000. Damaged was a chainlink fence and five catalytic converters valued at $16,000.

-Information only from the 9600 Block of Highway 119 (rental storage facility).

-Information only form the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Colonial Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road.

-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Rockview Trail (residence/home).

Oct. 10

-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/allet/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics B – cocaine.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home). Recovered were automobiles.

-Burglary third degree from the 700 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home). Stolen was a .22 long range single shot rifle, a .410 gauge single shot shotgun and a Ruger pellet pistol valued at $3.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 100 Block of Maple Street (residence/home). Stolen was a knife – benchmade, iPhone – Apple 7, 30 round AR magazine, 30 rounds of 5.56 and money valued at $690.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Chandler Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $12,000.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged was a driver side rear door and quarter panel valued at $1.

-Alias writ of arrest from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

Oct. 11

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of North Grande View Lane. Damaged was a black mail box valued at $1.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (government/public building).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Cross Path Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles driver’s front quarter panel valued at $100.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Bluegrass Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Port South Lane.

Oct. 12

-Property damage from the 40 Block of Longview Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles valued at $5,000.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 10 Block of Todd Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana, Taurus, expired pistol permit and e-marijuana valued at $2.

-Property damage from the 60 Block of Fox Valley Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a cooking grill valued at $1.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a catalytic converter valued at $1.

-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South. Stolen was a wallet valued at $1.

-Outside warrant with Helena PD from the 1100 Block of Caribbean Circle.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence protection order enforcement act from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane (residence/home).

Oct. 13

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1,900.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was a stolen vehicle.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was a 2011 Scion valued at $2,000.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 1800 Block of Smoketree Lane.

-Permitting dog to run at large/violation of leash law from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of 11th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.

-Found property from the 40 Block of Buck Creek Plaza (service/gas station). Recovered was credit/debit cards.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $334.51.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Wixford Trace (residence/home).

Oct. 14

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Spanish Trail (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Highway 87.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $164.14.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $406.50.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $106.68.

Oct. 15

-Forgery second degree from the 200 Block of Timber Ridge Circle (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street N (government/public building).

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 200 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (other/unknown).

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street N.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Barkley Circle.

Oct. 16

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Circle (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd. (residence/home).

-Hold for other agency from the 200 Block of Summer Hill Drive.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

Oct. 17

-Possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 at Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotics.

-FTA driving while license suspended from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order – punishment from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree assault 3rd from the 900 Block of 4th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Damaged was a protective plastic window valued at $1.

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile market 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Oct. 18

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Domestic violence protection order enforcement act from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (specialty store).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of King James Court (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Carrying a pistol without a permit from Interstate 65 South. Recovered were firearms.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive.

-Capias warrant from the 700 Block of 4th Avenue NW.

Oct. 19

-Information only from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 8500 Block of Highway 17 (other/unknown). Identity – intangible.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Damaged was a front grill and bumper.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment, e-marijuana and other drugs.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $29.76.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 12th Avenue SE.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen was a pack of bacon and body wash valued at $20.50.

Oct. 20

-Animal complaint/violation of leash law from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway. Damaged were automobiles valued at $1,000.

-Probation violation from the 10 Block of Daffodil Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride and cut up straws with residue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $89.01.

Oct. 21

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen and recovered was a 2001 Ford Explorer, white valued at $5,000.

-Larceny/heft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was cash valued at $60.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a rear driver’s door, white.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 40 Block of Bare Tree Drive.

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW (restaurant).

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a sign and small tree valued at $101.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $510.51.

-Larceny/theft – theft – $500 – less than $1,500 from the 900 Block of Falling Star Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an iPhone 13 mini, black valued at $700.

-Missing person from the 1400 Block of Caribbean Circle.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

Oct. 23

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Longfeather Lane (residence/home).

-Disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged was a Hyundai Sonata, Blue valued at $1,000.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Wynlake Cove (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Kingsley Road.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 6th Court SW.

-Trespassing notice and fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Stolen was food and beverage service valued at $49.37.

Oct. 24

-Harassment from 11th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Assault second degree from 11th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass crack cocaine pipe with residue.

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 400 Block of Cedar Grove Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Smokey Road.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).

-larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $104.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 7th Street SW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $103.02.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8800 Block of Highway 119.

Oct. 25

-Property damage from the 600 Block of 2nd Avenue NE (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles, Chevrolet Equinox white valued at $1.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Oct. 26

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane. Damaged was a rear tail light valued at $500.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Mountain Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd. (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of 2nd Street NE.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 90 Block of 11th Place SW.

-Information only (accidental damage) from the 100 Block of Total Solutions Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

Oct. 27

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana wax, digital scale and other drugs.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal trespass second degree from the 2400 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a chain link fence segment valued at $200. Stolen were catalytic converters valued at $3,000.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 1000 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (Residence/home). Stolen was a trailer tag valued at $2.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9970 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Juvenile contact from the 170 Block of Treymoor Drive.

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – harassment from Cohill Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 140 Block of Kentwood Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $337.34.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Fran Drive (Residence/home).

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 100 Block of 7th Place SW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive.

Oct. 28

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Alton Drive (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a rubber pipe with wax, marijuana shake, drugs/narcotics, THC wax, other drugs, e-marijuana and unknown type drug.

Oct. 29

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.

-Domestic incident from Highway 119.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Coral Circle (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,900.

-Information only from the 100 Block of King James Court. Recovered was portable electronic communications valued at $400.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles driver side rear quarter panel valued at $100.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Recovered was Methamphetamine and Amphetamines.

Oct. 30

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).

-Death from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 263 (residence/home). Damaged was drivers door handle paint valued at $400.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Stolen was money valued at $500.

-Domestic violence first degree from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.)

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3000 Block of North Grande View Cove (convenience store). Stolen was money valued at $1,300.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW.

Oct. 31

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was structures – single occupancy dwellings valued at $1.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a 9MM handgun, marijuana, digital scale and e-marijuana valued at $250.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Maplewood Trail (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles, Toyota valued at $1.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a front door, front door knob and Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $825.

Nov. 1

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).