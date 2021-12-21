Alabaster police reports for October
Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from the Alabaster Police Department from Sept. 27 through the end of October.
Alabaster
Sept. 27
-Harassment from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Animal neglect from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $38.67.
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was vehicle, Hyundai valued at $500.
Sept. 28
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order – probable cause from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Drive (Residence/home).
-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Kentwood Terrace.
Sept. 29
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).
-FTA – traffic offense from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Property damage from Highway 119 and Woodbrook. Damaged was automobiles.
-FTA – DUI alcohol from the 100 Block of Forest Village Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Smokey Road.
-Property damage from the 40 Block of Kent Store Way.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $35.89.
-Capias warrant – crimes against a person from the 40 Block of Kent Stone Way.
Sept. 30
-Information only from the 2200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.
-Found property from the 200 Block of Depot Street (park/playground). Found was a wallet.
-Information only from the 1400 Block of Arrowhead Trail.
-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of Caribbean Circle.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital.
-Information only from the 180 Block of Airview Lane (commercial/office building).
-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.
Oct. 1
-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a THC vape pen and e-marijuana.
-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 2nd Street NE (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel.)
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (commercial/office building).
-Trespassing notice form the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
-Information only/found property from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Found was a wallet with miscellaneous.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a blanket chest valued at $120. Damaged was a surveillance camera valued at $65.
-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home). Stolen was alcohol valued at $1.
-Information only from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was a forged Georgia drivers license.
-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home).
Oct. 2
-Burglary third degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen was merchandise/batteries, and money/U.S. currency valued at $84.99.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was a sink, toilet paper dispenser and soap dispenser valued at $350.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
Oct. 3
-Information only from the 300 Block of 13th Street SW (Residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW (other/unknown). Stolen was an Apple iPhone 11 max, series 3 Apple Watch and assorted fitness supplements valued at $2,149.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home). Stolen was automobiles, white Kia Forte valued at $1.
-Forgery-counterfeiting from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (bank/savings and loan).
-Death investigation from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.
-Criminal tampering second degree from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Domestic violence – third degree from Butler Road (residence/home). Damaged was a drivers side mirror valued at $50.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (commercial/office building). Stolen were household goods/janitorial supplies valued at $200.
-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 119.
-Obstructing government operations from the 100 Block of 1st Street South (specialty store).
Oct. 4
-DV/assault third degree from the 130 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).
-Dog bite from the 1100 Block of Elm Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 1300 Block of Corporate Woods Drive.
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road. Damaged was a Pearce Auction business sign valued at $3,000.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).
-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 and criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (restaurant). Stolen was food valued at $6.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $105.61. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.
-Publix intoxication from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle.
Oct. 5
-Information only from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 50 Block of Gilbert Drive (rental storage facility). Recovered was an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 charger, Dodge Caravan vehicle key and L-Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Barkley Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a handgun valued at $533.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1000 Block of Gadwall Drive (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $150.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was synthetic marijuana. Stolen was merchandise valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Bobby Harris Blvd (grocery/supermarket).
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane.
Oct. 6
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 1300 Block of West Navajo Drive. Stolen was money, tag and boots valued at $111.
-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was an iPhone 11 valued at $600.
-DV 2nd/aggravated assault family from the 100 Block of Sterling Gate Drive (residence/home). Recovered was Coleman propane.
Oct. 7
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Star View Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).
-Information only from the 300 Block of West Grandeview Terrace (Residence/home).
-FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while licensed revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was two bags of marijuana and two e-marijuana.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Star View Circle.
-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment communications from the 700 Block of 12th Avenue SW (residence/home).
Oct. 8
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 Block of 1st Street S (service/gas station). Recovered was crack cocaine.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).
-Dog at large/animal neglect from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $144.07.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,100.
-Information only from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Information only from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road.
Oct. 9
-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2400 Block of Highway 31, Calera (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was vehicle parks/accessories – catalytic converters valued at $45,000. Damaged was a chainlink fence and five catalytic converters valued at $16,000.
-Information only from the 9600 Block of Highway 119 (rental storage facility).
-Information only form the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Colonial Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road.
-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Rockview Trail (residence/home).
Oct. 10
-Possession of a controlled substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/allet/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics B – cocaine.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.
-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home). Recovered were automobiles.
-Burglary third degree from the 700 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home). Stolen was a .22 long range single shot rifle, a .410 gauge single shot shotgun and a Ruger pellet pistol valued at $3.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 100 Block of Maple Street (residence/home). Stolen was a knife – benchmade, iPhone – Apple 7, 30 round AR magazine, 30 rounds of 5.56 and money valued at $690.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Chandler Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $12,000.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged was a driver side rear door and quarter panel valued at $1.
-Alias writ of arrest from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.
Oct. 11
-Property damage from the 2100 Block of North Grande View Lane. Damaged was a black mail box valued at $1.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (government/public building).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Cross Path Drive (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles driver’s front quarter panel valued at $100.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Bluegrass Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Port South Lane.
Oct. 12
-Property damage from the 40 Block of Longview Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles valued at $5,000.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 10 Block of Todd Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana, Taurus, expired pistol permit and e-marijuana valued at $2.
-Property damage from the 60 Block of Fox Valley Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a cooking grill valued at $1.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a catalytic converter valued at $1.
-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South. Stolen was a wallet valued at $1.
-Outside warrant with Helena PD from the 1100 Block of Caribbean Circle.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence protection order enforcement act from the 200 Block of Wagon Trail (residence/home).
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was credit/debit cards valued at $0.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Silver Creek Lane (residence/home).
Oct. 13
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1,900.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was a stolen vehicle.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was a 2011 Scion valued at $2,000.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).
-Death investigation from the 1800 Block of Smoketree Lane.
-Permitting dog to run at large/violation of leash law from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Harassment from the 500 Block of 11th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.
-Found property from the 40 Block of Buck Creek Plaza (service/gas station). Recovered was credit/debit cards.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted items valued at $334.51.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Wixford Trace (residence/home).
Oct. 14
-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Spanish Trail (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Highway 87.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $164.14.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $406.50.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $106.68.
Oct. 15
-Forgery second degree from the 200 Block of Timber Ridge Circle (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street N (government/public building).
-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 200 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (other/unknown).
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street N.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Barkley Circle.
Oct. 16
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Circle (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd. (residence/home).
-Hold for other agency from the 200 Block of Summer Hill Drive.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
Oct. 17
-Possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 at Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotics.
-FTA driving while license suspended from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order – punishment from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree assault 3rd from the 900 Block of 4th Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Damaged was a protective plastic window valued at $1.
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile market 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Oct. 18
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).
-Domestic violence protection order enforcement act from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW (specialty store).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of King James Court (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Carrying a pistol without a permit from Interstate 65 South. Recovered were firearms.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive.
-Capias warrant from the 700 Block of 4th Avenue NW.
Oct. 19
-Information only from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 8500 Block of Highway 17 (other/unknown). Identity – intangible.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Damaged was a front grill and bumper.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment, e-marijuana and other drugs.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $29.76.
-Information only from the 100 Block of 12th Avenue SE.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen was a pack of bacon and body wash valued at $20.50.
Oct. 20
-Animal complaint/violation of leash law from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway. Damaged were automobiles valued at $1,000.
-Probation violation from the 10 Block of Daffodil Road.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride and cut up straws with residue.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $89.01.
Oct. 21
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen and recovered was a 2001 Ford Explorer, white valued at $5,000.
-Larceny/heft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was cash valued at $60.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was a rear driver’s door, white.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from the 40 Block of Bare Tree Drive.
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW (restaurant).
-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a sign and small tree valued at $101.
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Highway 31.
Oct. 22
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $510.51.
-Larceny/theft – theft – $500 – less than $1,500 from the 900 Block of Falling Star Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an iPhone 13 mini, black valued at $700.
-Missing person from the 1400 Block of Caribbean Circle.
-Information only from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
Oct. 23
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Longfeather Lane (residence/home).
-Disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Damaged was a Hyundai Sonata, Blue valued at $1,000.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Wynlake Cove (residence/home).
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Kingsley Road.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 6th Court SW.
-Trespassing notice and fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Stolen was food and beverage service valued at $49.37.
Oct. 24
-Harassment from 11th Avenue SE (residence/home).
-Assault second degree from 11th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass crack cocaine pipe with residue.
-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 400 Block of Cedar Grove Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1400 Block of Smokey Road.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).
-larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $104.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of 7th Street SW (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $103.02.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8800 Block of Highway 119.
Oct. 25
-Property damage from the 600 Block of 2nd Avenue NE (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles, Chevrolet Equinox white valued at $1.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
Oct. 26
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane. Damaged was a rear tail light valued at $500.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Mountain Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd. (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Stolen were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $1.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of 2nd Street NE.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).
-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 90 Block of 11th Place SW.
-Information only (accidental damage) from the 100 Block of Total Solutions Way (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
Oct. 27
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana wax, digital scale and other drugs.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal trespass second degree from the 2400 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a chain link fence segment valued at $200. Stolen were catalytic converters valued at $3,000.
-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 1000 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (Residence/home). Stolen was a trailer tag valued at $2.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9970 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Juvenile contact from the 170 Block of Treymoor Drive.
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – harassment from Cohill Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 140 Block of Kentwood Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $337.34.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Fran Drive (Residence/home).
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 100 Block of 7th Place SW (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive.
Oct. 28
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Alton Drive (residence/home).
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a rubber pipe with wax, marijuana shake, drugs/narcotics, THC wax, other drugs, e-marijuana and unknown type drug.
Oct. 29
-Information only from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.
-Domestic incident from Highway 119.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Coral Circle (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,900.
-Information only from the 100 Block of King James Court. Recovered was portable electronic communications valued at $400.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles driver side rear quarter panel valued at $100.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Recovered was Methamphetamine and Amphetamines.
Oct. 30
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).
-Death from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Highway 263 (residence/home). Damaged was drivers door handle paint valued at $400.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Stolen was money valued at $500.
-Domestic violence first degree from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.)
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3000 Block of North Grande View Cove (convenience store). Stolen was money valued at $1,300.
-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW.
Oct. 31
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Damaged was structures – single occupancy dwellings valued at $1.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a 9MM handgun, marijuana, digital scale and e-marijuana valued at $250.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle.
-Information only from the 800 Block of Maplewood Trail (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles, Toyota valued at $1.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a front door, front door knob and Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $825.
Nov. 1
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).