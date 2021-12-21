Alabaster police reports for the month of November
Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department for the month of November.
Nov. 1
-Lost property from the 50 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen was a tri-fold brown leather wallet valued at $20.
-Animal complaint/barking dog from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 900 Block of Highway 31 (other/unknown). Stolen were two catalytic converter valued at $5,000.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road. Damaged was an automobile, Honda Accord EX, red valued at $1,500.
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (Residence/home). Stolen was an automobile, Nissan Sentra SL, gray valued at $10,000.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order – definition from the 700 Block of Barkley Circle.
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 700 Block of 12th Avenue SE (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Honda Accord.
-Possession of dug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Recovered was metal.
Nov. 2
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Amberly Woods Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Maple Street (residence/home). Stolen was an aluminum ladder and ratchet straps valued at $150.
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Treymoor Lake Court.
-Trespassing notice from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.).
-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Parliament Parkway.
-Information only from the 1400 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home). Recovered was assorted gift card/receipts valued at $1.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1300 Block of North Wynlake Drive (Residence/home).
-Hit and run from the 100 Block of Red Oak Lane. Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.
Nov. 3
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was needles, Methamphetamine and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.
-FTA – UPDP from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive. Stolen was an XBox and Alexa valued at $300.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $172.22.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Blue Spring Place.
-Property damage from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Damaged was automobiles valued at $100.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $64.13.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Navajo Trail.
-Harassment from the 20 Block of Mission Hills Park (other/unknown).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 20 Block of Mission Hills Park (auto dealership new/used). Stolen was a Lincoln Mig welder, sound digital car amplifiers, weed eater, leaf blower and DeWalt grinder valued at $6,400.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $85.26.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Circle (residence/home).
Nov. 4
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Bennett Drive.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Cambridge Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Damaged was an automobile bumper.
Nov. 5
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail (residence/home).
-Lost property from the 500 Block of Grove Hill Trail (residence/home). Lost was firearms.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.
-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).
-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Lost was a wallet.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was an iPhone valued at $199.
-Warrant with Shelby County sheriff office from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
Nov. 6
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and information only from 1st Street AW at 2nd Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a handgun.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of King George Drive (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home). Stolen was identity documents valued at $0.
-Information only from the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue SW.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.
-Harassment communications from the 200 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,000.
-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Circle.
Nov. 7
-Information only from the 2000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and attempting to elude a police officer from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road (school – elementary/secondary). Stolen and recovered was a car valued at $10,000.
-Harassing communications from the 700 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).
Nov. 8
-Property damage from the 1st Avenue West. Damaged was vehicle damage valued at $1,000.
Nov. 8
-Information only (death investigation) from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Greenfield Lane (residence/home). Stolen was identity documents valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of Short Street (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was vehicle parts and accessories valued at $225.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail.
Nov. 9
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted merchandise valued at $150.
-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (other/unknown).
-Harassment from Highway 31 at County Road 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 700 Block of 10th Street SW.
-Capias warrant from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
Nov. 10
-Capias warrant – driving while license revoked from the 1500 Block of Exeter Court.
-Capias warrant from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and assault 3rd degree domestic violence from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was household goods valued at $54.73.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Forest Parkway.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Round Road (residence/home). Stolen was other valued at $2,256.12.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine, drug/narcotic equipment and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Tintern Abbey (residence/home). Stolen was clothes/furs and farm equipment valued at $4,200.
-Information only from the 8100 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was firearms valued at $0.
Nov. 11
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 8300 Block of Highway 119.
-Information only from the 2700 Block of U.S. 31.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Stoney Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a metal mailbox valued at $300.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Canvasback Way (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount). Stolen was a Galaxy valued at $400.
-Domestic incident form the 200 Block of 1st Street North (grocery/supermarket).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.
Nov. 12
-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of King Charles Circle.
-Information only (death investigation) from Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home).
-Public intoxication from 1st Street SW.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Industrial Park Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd from Butler Road (residence/home). Damaged were three tires on victim’s vehicle valued at $450.
-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from the 7000 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen was alcohol, Hennessey and Patron tequila valued at $212.98.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a radiator/grill valued at $1,000.
Nov. 13
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive.
-Information only from Interstate 65 Southbound at mile marker 235. Damaged was a window, breather and ignition switch valued at $1,000.
-Domestic violence – third degree from Forest Parkway (residence/home).
-Property damage from Ashford Way. Damaged was a 2015 Cadi, CTS Standard valued at $1,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise, YETI Hopperback valued at $299.99.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.
Nov. 14
-Animal complaint from Park Place Lane.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a mirror valued at $100.
-Property damage from Washington Lane (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $163.43.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE.
-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from Windsor Court.
-Animal complaint from Reach Circle (residence/home).
Nov. 15
-Information only from Cohill Drive (residence/home).
-Lost property from Alabaster (residence/home). Lost was a Kimber 9mm wooden handle with laser.
-Animal complaint – dog at large from 3rd Avenue NW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a harness and spikes and sling shot valued at $320.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $364.94.
-Violation of leash law from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from Opal Star Street.
-Fraud – identity theft from Parliament Road (department/discount store). Stolen was a Mutual Savings Credit Union debit card valued at $0.
-Animal complaint from Alabaster (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence combined substance from 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from Amberley Woods Terrace.
-Information only from the 100 Block of City Park Lane.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was automobiles valued at $0.
-Information only from Highway 87 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
Nov. 16
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile windows; Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $2,000. Stolen was a purse/handbag/wallet valued at $200.
-Alias writ of arrest (violation of court order) from Center Point Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1300 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station). Stolen was a Chase debit card, state ID and social security card valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,50 and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $2,641.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street South (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Property damage from Highway 95 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side rear view mirror valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $80.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise and a taser 21’ cartridge valued at $135.79.
-Violation of a protection order from Forest Parkway.
-Criminal trespass first degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from 2nd Avenue SW (residence/home). Damaged was a door and door frame valued at $300.
-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Windsor Court.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from 3rd Avenue NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.
Nov. 17
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was portable electronic communications valued at $1,500.
Nov. 18
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW. Damaged was a brick mailbox valued at $1.
-Menacing and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of 1st Avenue West (Residence/home). Damaged was radios/TVs/VCRs/DVD players valued at $30.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (Department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $39.75.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Deer Run Drive (residence/home).
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front right bumper and panel valued at $6,000.
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Old Towne Lane.
Nov. 19
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $132.74.
-Cruelty to animals from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Alias writ of arrest (improper lights/headlights required) from the 3600 Block of Gray Road SW.
-Capias warrant from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (convenience store).
-Information only from Highway 31.
-Information only from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (other/unknown).
Nov. 20
-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway. Damaged was a driver side door valued at $200.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Mountain Lake Trace.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $19.84.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.65.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 1400 Block of Smokey Road.
-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from Highway 119 at Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Trespassing notice from the 700 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $198.65.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine, glass pipe with residue, false name and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $1,113.36.
-Assault third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (other/unknown).
Nov. 21
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. 31 at Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Bunting Drive (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Thoroughbred Lane (other/unknown).
-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $206.60.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (Residence/home).
-Violation of a court order and domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 100 Block of Harvest Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Nov. 22
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Airview Lane.
-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Buck Creek Lane.
-Information only from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive.
Nov. 23
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 90 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $244.72.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Saddle Lake Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $90.36.
Nov. 24
-Hold for other agency from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.
-Lost property from the 400 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home). Lost was a firearm 9mm.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.
-Property damage from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.49.
-Harassment from the 800 Block of Bobby Harris Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Nov. 25
-Trespassing notice form the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and a glass/metal pipe.
Nov. 26
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2400 Block of Highway 31 (commercial/office building). Damaged was chain link industrial fence valued at $2.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1100 Block of Tulip Circle (Residence/home).
-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Animal complaint from the 1400 Block of Amberley Woods Cove.
-Forgery first degree from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way (bank/savings and loan). Recovered was $20 bills.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive. Damaged was a bedroom door valued at $200.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home). Stolen was Amazon Chase credit card, Walmart gift card, Sam’s gift card, Catherine’s gift card and social security card valued at $5.
-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of Autumn Circle.
-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was general merchandise valued at $2,000.
Nov. 27
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Lighthouse Street (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $528.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was vehicle parks/accessories – license plate valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous items valued at $63.55.
-Property damage from the 1200 Block of Smokey Road. Damage was a front right side valued at $1.
-Driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 from the 90 Block of Norwick Forest Lane.
Nov. 28
-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $40.
-Lost property from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Lost was a credit card wallet.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1800 Block of Smoketree Lane (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Possession of a controlled substance and the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Recovered was crack cocaine valued at $100.
Nov. 29
-Information only (property recovery) from the 10020 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an Alabama tag valued at $1.
-Firearms license required from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue SW and County Road 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a 9mm pistol valued at $230.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine, synthetic Marijuana, black scale with residue, glass pipe with residue and other narcotics.