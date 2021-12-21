Alabaster police reports for the month of November

Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following incidents were reported by the Alabaster Police Department for the month of November.

Nov. 1

-Lost property from the 50 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen was a tri-fold brown leather wallet valued at $20.

-Animal complaint/barking dog from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 900 Block of Highway 31 (other/unknown). Stolen were two catalytic converter valued at $5,000.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Fulton Springs Road. Damaged was an automobile, Honda Accord EX, red valued at $1,500.

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (Residence/home). Stolen was an automobile, Nissan Sentra SL, gray valued at $10,000.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order – definition from the 700 Block of Barkley Circle.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 700 Block of 12th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Honda Accord.

-Possession of dug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Recovered was metal.

Nov. 2

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Amberly Woods Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Maple Street (residence/home). Stolen was an aluminum ladder and ratchet straps valued at $150.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Treymoor Lake Court.

-Trespassing notice from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Parliament Parkway.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home). Recovered was assorted gift card/receipts valued at $1.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1300 Block of North Wynlake Drive (Residence/home).

-Hit and run from the 100 Block of Red Oak Lane. Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.

Nov. 3

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was needles, Methamphetamine and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

-FTA – UPDP from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive. Stolen was an XBox and Alexa valued at $300.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $172.22.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Blue Spring Place.

-Property damage from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant). Damaged was automobiles valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $64.13.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Navajo Trail.

-Harassment from the 20 Block of Mission Hills Park (other/unknown).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 20 Block of Mission Hills Park (auto dealership new/used). Stolen was a Lincoln Mig welder, sound digital car amplifiers, weed eater, leaf blower and DeWalt grinder valued at $6,400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $85.26.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Circle (residence/home).

Nov. 4

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Bennett Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Cambridge Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Damaged was an automobile bumper.

Nov. 5

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Trail (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 500 Block of Grove Hill Trail (residence/home). Lost was firearms.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Lost was a wallet.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was an iPhone valued at $199.

-Warrant with Shelby County sheriff office from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

Nov. 6

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and information only from 1st Street AW at 2nd Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a handgun.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of King George Drive (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Victoria Station  (residence/home). Stolen was identity documents valued at $0.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue SW.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.

-Harassment communications from the 200 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 1600 Block of Kent Dairy Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,000.

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Circle.

Nov. 7

-Information only from the 2000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Maylene Lane (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and attempting to elude a police officer from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road (school – elementary/secondary). Stolen and recovered was a car valued at $10,000.

-Harassing communications from the 700 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

Nov. 8

-Property damage from the 1st Avenue West. Damaged was vehicle damage valued at $1,000.

Nov. 8

-Information only (death investigation) from the 100 Block of Ashford Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Greenfield Lane (residence/home). Stolen was identity documents valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of Short Street (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was vehicle parts and accessories valued at $225.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail.

Nov. 9

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted merchandise valued at $150.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (other/unknown).

-Harassment from Highway 31 at County Road 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 700 Block of 10th Street SW.

-Capias warrant from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

Nov. 10

-Capias warrant – driving while license revoked from the 1500 Block of Exeter Court.

-Capias warrant from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and assault 3rd degree domestic violence from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was household goods valued at $54.73.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Forest Parkway.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Round Road (residence/home). Stolen was other valued at $2,256.12.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine, drug/narcotic equipment and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Tintern Abbey (residence/home). Stolen was clothes/furs and farm equipment valued at $4,200.

-Information only from the 8100 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was firearms valued at $0.

Nov. 11

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 8300 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from the 2700 Block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Stoney Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a metal mailbox valued at $300.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Canvasback Way (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount). Stolen was a Galaxy valued at $400.

-Domestic incident form the 200 Block of 1st Street North (grocery/supermarket).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.

Nov. 12

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of King Charles Circle.

-Information only (death investigation) from Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home).

-Public intoxication from 1st Street SW.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Industrial Park Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd from Butler Road (residence/home). Damaged were three tires on victim’s vehicle valued at $450.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from the 7000 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen was alcohol, Hennessey and Patron tequila valued at $212.98.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a radiator/grill valued at $1,000.

Nov. 13

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive.

-Information only from Interstate 65 Southbound at mile marker 235. Damaged was a window, breather and ignition switch valued at $1,000.

-Domestic violence – third degree from Forest Parkway (residence/home).

-Property damage from Ashford Way. Damaged was a 2015 Cadi, CTS Standard valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise, YETI Hopperback valued at $299.99.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

Nov. 14

-Animal complaint from Park Place Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a mirror valued at $100.

-Property damage from Washington Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $163.43.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from Windsor Court.

-Animal complaint from Reach Circle (residence/home).

Nov. 15

-Information only from Cohill Drive (residence/home).

-Lost property from Alabaster (residence/home). Lost was a Kimber 9mm wooden handle with laser.

-Animal complaint – dog at large from 3rd Avenue NW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a harness and spikes and sling shot valued at $320.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $364.94.

-Violation of leash law from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from Opal Star Street.

-Fraud – identity theft from Parliament Road (department/discount store). Stolen was a Mutual Savings Credit Union debit card valued at $0.

-Animal complaint from Alabaster (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence combined substance from 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from Amberley Woods Terrace.

-Information only from the 100 Block of City Park Lane.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Damaged was automobiles valued at $0.

-Information only from Highway 87 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

Nov. 16

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile windows; Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $2,000. Stolen was a purse/handbag/wallet valued at $200.

-Alias writ of arrest (violation of court order) from Center Point Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1300 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station). Stolen was a Chase debit card, state ID and social security card valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,50 and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $2,641.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of 1st Street South (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Property damage from Highway 95 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side rear view mirror valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $80.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise and a taser 21’ cartridge valued at $135.79.

-Violation of a protection order from Forest Parkway.

-Criminal trespass first degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from 2nd Avenue SW (residence/home). Damaged was a door and door frame valued at $300.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Windsor Court.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from 3rd Avenue NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

Nov. 17

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was portable electronic communications valued at $1,500.

Nov. 18

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW. Damaged was a brick mailbox valued at $1.

-Menacing and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of 1st Avenue West (Residence/home). Damaged was radios/TVs/VCRs/DVD players valued at $30.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (other/unknown). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (Department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $39.75.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Deer Run Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front right bumper and panel valued at $6,000.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Old Towne Lane.

Nov. 19

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $132.74.

-Cruelty to animals from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest (improper lights/headlights required) from the 3600 Block of Gray Road SW.

-Capias warrant from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Market Center Drive (convenience store).

-Information only from Highway 31.

-Information only from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (other/unknown).

Nov. 20

-Property damage from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway. Damaged was a driver side door valued at $200.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Mountain Lake Trace.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $19.84.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.65.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 1400 Block of Smokey Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from Highway 119 at Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Trespassing notice from the 700 Block of 3rd Avenue NW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $198.65.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine, glass pipe with residue, false name and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was assorted items valued at $1,113.36.

-Assault third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (other/unknown).

Nov. 21

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. 31 at Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Bunting Drive (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Thoroughbred Lane (other/unknown).

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $206.60.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (Residence/home).

-Violation of a court order and domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 100 Block of Harvest Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Nov. 22

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Airview Lane.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Buck Creek Lane.

-Information only from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive.

Nov. 23

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 90 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $244.72.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Saddle Lake Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $90.36.

Nov. 24

-Hold for other agency from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.

-Lost property from the 400 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home). Lost was a firearm 9mm.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

-Property damage from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.49.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Bobby Harris Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Nov. 25

-Trespassing notice form the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana and a glass/metal pipe.

Nov. 26

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2400 Block of Highway 31 (commercial/office building). Damaged was chain link industrial fence valued at $2.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1100 Block of Tulip Circle (Residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Animal complaint from the 1400 Block of Amberley Woods Cove.

-Forgery first degree from the 30 Block of Kent Stone Way (bank/savings and loan). Recovered was $20 bills.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive. Damaged was a bedroom door valued at $200.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home). Stolen was Amazon Chase credit card, Walmart gift card, Sam’s gift card, Catherine’s gift card and social security card valued at $5.

-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of Autumn Circle.

-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was general merchandise valued at $2,000.

Nov. 27

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Lighthouse Street (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $528.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was vehicle parks/accessories – license plate valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous items valued at $63.55.

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of Smokey Road. Damage was a front right side valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 from the 90 Block of Norwick Forest Lane.

Nov. 28

-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $40.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Lost was a credit card wallet.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1800 Block of Smoketree Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Possession of a controlled substance and the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station). Recovered was crack cocaine valued at $100.

Nov. 29

-Information only (property recovery) from the 10020 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an Alabama tag valued at $1.

-Firearms license required from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue SW and County Road 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a 9mm pistol valued at $230.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 900 Block of 10th Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine, synthetic Marijuana, black scale with residue, glass pipe with residue and other narcotics.

