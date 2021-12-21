Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Nov. 29

-Landon Alexander Bland, 26, of Alabaster, alias warrant (leaving the scene of accident).

-Michael Lee Russell, 22, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th), alias writ of arrest (attempting to elude police) and alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th).

Nov. 30

-Daniela Galvan Galera, 22, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Patricia Lawson Brandenberg, 64, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft, pickpocket, less than $500.

-Shelby Leighanne Todd, 25, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Benjamin Nathan Stockton, 30, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Austin Cline McCarver, 24, of Maylene, public intoxication.

Dec. 1

-Timothy Dewayne Hudson, 32, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest – failure to comply with court.

-Brittany Nicole Montgomery, 32, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Lakeisha Demoss, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Linda Dianne Pickett, 50, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Bonnie Holsombeck Pogue, 44, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Bradley Jones, 46, of Inverness, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Dec. 2

-Brittany Dawn Spain, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jasmine Lashun Murphy, 30, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Chelsea Danielle Coggins, 29, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Corey Alan Coggins, 32, of Millbrook, larceny/theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Barry Santos Lopez, 19, of Calera, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500.

Dec. 3

-David Aaron Diffley, 45, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Nelson McCain Cooley, 51, of Cordova, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 4

-Susan Salster Farmer, 57, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Bernard Anthony Spence, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jeremy Jerome Hawkins, 31, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

Dec. 5

-Regina Hosey, 37, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Paul Allen McBrayer, 43, of Montevallo, failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant DWLS.

-Gavin Milton Hall, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 and minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 7

-Michael Dewayne Peoples, 41, of Montevallo, violation of court order and capias warrant (violation of court order).

-Ruth Munoz Mendoza, 37, of Alabaster, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jamie Lynn Owen, 43, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Patrick O’Neal Seay, 41, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Lawrence Osmond Mahone, 40, of Brierfield, possession of a controlled substance.

-Jacob Russell Durant, 26, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 8

-Deborah Crotzer Haynes, 57, of Trussville, public intoxication and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Michael George Kennedy, 30, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 9

-Justin Tyler Reeser, 33, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket.

-Fernando Castillo Almora, 53, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Isreal Banon Sarabia, 34, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 10

-Storm Kirsten Majewski, 46, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-John Kenneth McGill, 40, of Pelham, public intoxication.

Dec. 11

-Lason Paul Henry, 50, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 13

-Amanda Ruth Twitty, 40, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calera

Nov. 29

-Landon Alexander Bland, agency assist.

-Arthur Lee Stokes, domestic violence III – menacing (other).

-Sam Douglas Brooks, Jr., warrant – alias.

-Dewayne Brexter Smith, burglary third degree – non-residence – force, criminal mischief III – damage to business property and theft of services fourth degree (does not exceed $500 in value).

Nov. 30

-Juan Camilo Llanos, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Juan Camilo Llanos, bond revocation.

-Justin Lee Ingram, failure to appear – FTA.

-Kayla Hester Zimmer, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

Dec. 1

-Anthony Ray Bryson, agency assist.

-Joshua Lee Woods, failure to appear – FTA.

-Vincent Anthony Butera, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value.

Dec. 2

-Davida Yvette Taylor, failure to appear – FTA.

-Luis Enrique Valencia, court commitment order.

-Grant Bieber, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.

Dec. 3

-Jacob Lars Cook, failure to appear – FTA.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 4

-Khara Danielle Aloia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Michael Dewayne Peoples, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, driving while license suspended, instruction and learners license, failure to stop exiting parking lot, failure to signal, reckless driving, drivers license not in possession during operation of vehicle, running red light, improper lane usage, illegal possession of prescription drugs, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

-Jessica Denise Grayson, failure to appear – FTA.

-Carmelo Gaspare Cardella, public intoxication.

-Brandon Donald Flowers, agency assist.

-Perry Stanley Moody, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Danyelle Denise Stabler, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 5

-Koby Deshawn Harris, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Eric Chad Suggs, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Jeffrey Matthew Scoggins, failure to appear – FTA.

-Angela Bailey Sullivan, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Abiu Roblero Morales, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Dec. 6

-Cobey Kardall Hosey, failure to appear – FTA.

-Eugene Rhine, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 7

-Brittany Leigh Penhale, failure to appear – FTA.

-Carie Northcutt Pate, failure to appear – FTA.

-Gregory Wayne Garmon, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 8

-Percy Lee Nelms, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Khalil Dylan Caldwell, driving under the influence – any substance.

Dec. 9

-Khalil Dylan Caldwell, failure to appear – FTA.

-Mattie Carol Howell, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Dillon Myles Cunningham, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 10

-Reanna Dale Slankard, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Drake McCartney, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Dec. 11

-Jason Edward Cummings, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jason Edward Cummings, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Glen Alan Campbell, Jr., failure to appear – FTA.

-Stephen Matthew Gould, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.

Dec. 12

-Amanda Dawn Walters, domestic violence III – criminal mischief.

Dec. 13

-Demian Russo, driving under the influence – combined substance and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Dennis Edwards, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 14

-Hunter Hollon, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 15

-Jagger Leonard, rape second degree – statutory rape, sodomy II – deviate sex act no consent no force and sexual abuse second degree – 2nd offense upgraded to felony.

-Ja’Brian Sullens, agency assist.

-Angela Horton, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

Dec. 16

-Justin Carpenter, failure to appear – FTA.

Dec. 17

-Angelina Kelley, failure to appear – FTA.

-Dakota Coleman, failure to appear – FTA.

Helena

Nov. 28

-Kristie Rene Smith Tomlin, 46, failure to appear.

Nov. 29

-Kayla Nicole Hardin, 26, using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Robert Mitchell Thompson, 59, failing to appear (traffic).

-Preston Devall Kolb, 50, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 30

-Jonathan Joseph Haltiwanger, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Dec. 1

-Hunter Allen Hoagland, 23, order of commitment to jail.

Dec. 9

-Nazario Rojas Chavez, 41, failure to appear.

Dec. 12

-Joshua Caleb Simmons, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 14

-Mark Allen Adams, 53, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Melanie Cox Dawson, 49, of Domestic violence third degree.

Montevallo

Nov. 25

-Xavier Milic-Cortez Cartwell, 18, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.

-Martez Dion Cunningham, 18, of Calera, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.

Nov. 27

-Jose Guadalupe Navarro, 44, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 30

-David Oliver Devall, stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 5

-Terry Steven Byrd, 57, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

Dec. 8

-Juan Carlos Rodriguez Vences, 26, of Bessemer, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – carrying illegal – gun.

Dec. 10

-Krystal Smith, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Dec. 13

-Kassandra Favila, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Clifton Edward Hill, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Dec. 16

-Marquis Diunte Welcome, obstruction – governmental operations.