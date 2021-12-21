Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 25 and the month of November

Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Oct. 30

-Jose Manuel Vaca Salas, 26, of Pelham, possession of a controlled substance.

-Leobardo Soto Vaca, 33, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Jeremy Michael Wells, 43, of Maylene, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

Oct. 31

-Gordon Eugene Prowell Jr., 35 of Alabaster, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1500, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 38, of Alabaster, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence – third degree harassment, domestic violence 0 third degree – criminal mischief.

Nov. 1

-Oscar Carranza, 28, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

Nov. 2

-Mercedes Lynn Slappy, 29, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

Nov. 3

-Leslie Dawn Gray, 34, of Birmingham, FTA – UPDP.

Nov. 4

-William Matthew Veitch, 37, of Pelham, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Nov. 6

-Katelyn Ann Vernon, 26 of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Monty Kirk Bishop, 46, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Patrick Owen Marsh, 42, of Maylene, warrant with Shelby County sheriff office.

Nov. 9

-Felix Miguel Valdez, 22, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Emmanuel Rashaad Hall, 25, of Columbiana, capias warrant.

-Elijah Allen Little, 42, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree, resisting arrest and harassment.

Nov. 10

-Johnnie Redmond Wright, 39, of Birmingham, capias warrant – driving while license revoked, failing to appear (traffic) and capias warrant.

-Patrick Nichols, 50, of Columbiana, capias warrant.

-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, of Alabaster, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, assault 3rd degree domestic violence and capias warrant.

-Hilda Barboza Porras Mary, 61, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jamie Lee Smith, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 12

-William Alton Beane, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication.

Nov. 13

-Benjamin Scott Walton, 35, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Nov. 14

-Angel Martinez-Raiz, 27, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Nov. 15

-Rachel Louise Winters, 39, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal trespass third degree.

-Stephen Wayne Gould, 48, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Nov. 16

-Brock Montrell Woods, 31, of Pinson, alias writ of arrest (violation of court order) and capias warrant (violation of court order).

-Renisha Rechelle Crews, 34, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

-Shalera Cherice Brooks, 42, of Ensley, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.

-Jessica Lea Quintana, 38, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Mitchell Wayne Smith, 42, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

-Jonathan Michael Guerrero, 22, of Alabaster, violation of a protection order.

Nov. 19

-Michael David Gray, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Michael David Gray, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.

-Johnny Deyne Tillis, 49, of Decatur, alias writ of arrest (improper lights/headlights) and alias writ of arrest (driving while license revoked).

-Ibrahima Bah, 22, capias warrant.

Nov. 20

-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 22, of Calera, failing to appear (traffic).

-Paulette Michelle Moore, 55, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Kailyn Sharp, 30, possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Leonardo Guerrero Herrera, 32, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Rachel Rebekah Jones-Morris, 35, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and possession of a controlled substance.

-Jayson Lynn McCullar, 45, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 21

-Moregan Jammal Sharp, 24, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Megan Beth Wages, 47, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Emily Brooke Campbell, 23, of Alabaster, violation of a court order.

-Evan James Bomer, 25, of Alabaster, violation of a court order and domestic violence – third degree/harassment.

Nov. 22

-Juan Lorenzo Peres-Rojas, 47, of Montevallo, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Nov. 23

-Jael Antonio Nieves Santana, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.

Nov. 24

-Stacy Marie Glass, 52, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Amanda Lynne Grice, 33, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.

-Lindsey McGrady McKeown, 37, of Mulga, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Rubio Enedina Favela, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Nov. 25

-Kendall Lenard Betts, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-James Dean Brown, 43, of Pelham, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

-Wilson Jeronimo Hernandez, 22, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

Nov. 27

-Lacrecia Lashun Hill, 40, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Elian Daniel Berrera Brito, 20, of Maylene, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21.

Nov. 28

-Ronny O’Neal Nabors, 46, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 29

-Reginald Jaylon Payne, 23, of Birmingham, firearms license required.

-Austin Hunter Watson, 27, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calera

Oct. 25

-Cody Austin Wright, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 26

-Miranda Laree Roper, agency assist.

-Zachery Taylor Stevens, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 27

-Joshua T. Ricard, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Miguel Nunez Anastacio, bond revocation.

Oct. 28

-Benjamin Tyrus Youngdale, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 29

-Louis Martin Zappula, public intoxication.

Oct. 30

-Bridgette Michelle Pence, failure to appear – FTA.

-Juan Camilo Llanos, domestic violence III – coercion (harassment/intimidation).

-Damon Edward Patrick, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 31

-Marquis Ravon Pinkston, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Colton Change Simmons, failure to appear – FTA.

-Casey Aaron Simmons, domestic violence III – criminal mischief and domestic violence III – harassment.

Nov. 1

-Isabella Nicole Malone, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

Nov. 3

-Leslie Dawn Gray, failure to appear – FTA.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, public intoxication.

-Anthony Terrell Kelley, bond revocation.

Nov. 4

-Randy Lee Shupe, failure to appear – FTA.

Nov. 5

-Amber Nichole Redd, failure to appear – FTA.

-Brittney Nicole Hobson, agency assist.

-Christopher Daniel Suttles, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked and drivers license not in possession during operating of vehicle.

-Christopher Daniel Suttles, failure to appear – FTA.

-Richard Johnathan Thompson, aggravated assault police officer – strong arm.

-Richard Johnathan Thompson, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Nov. 6

-Demerius Ke’Waun Woodson, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug parpahernalia.

-Benjamin De Angelo Martin, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Benjamin De Angelo Martin, public intoxication.

-John L. Dawkins, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess.

Nov. 7

-Martinez Devon Phillips, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Darren Scott Deshazo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Bobby Lawrence Ashford, Jr., failure to appear – FTA.

Nov. 8

-Trevon Deonta Wallace, agency assist.

Nov. 9

-Shanteqia Rena Bolding, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Richard Lewis Nelms, Jr., failure to appear – FTA.

Nov. 10

-Lance Jason Cline, harassment (harassment/intimidation).

-Lance Jason Cline, harassment (harassment/intimidation).

-Steve Wayne Curry, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Davion Lamar McCarter, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jeremy Wade Smith, agency assist.

-Joshua Shane Dennis, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 11

-Tiffany Shea Harris, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

-Will Hayven Eaves, failure to appear – FTA.

-Gene Resediz-Meza, agency assist.

Nov. 12

-Ashley Nicole McDaniel, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

Nov. 13

-Tylar Jamal Wright, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Jason Randall Weaver, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess and possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess.

-Tylar Jamal Wright, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

Nov. 14

-Michael David Gray, agency assist.

Nov. 15

-Micah Joel Nelson, failure to appear – FTA.

-Gina Clay Folse, domestic violence III – harassment.

Nov. 16

-Gabino Lopez Montiel, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Saul Flores Galvan, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 17

-Rachel Louise Winters, failure to appear – FTA.

-Alexis Garcia, domestic violence III – harassment.

Nov. 18

-Dennis James Williams, Jr., reckless endangerment, criminal mischief III – damage to private property and harassment (harassment/intimidation).

Nov. 20

-Derron Montrell Jones, agency assist.

-Richard Allen Sevigny, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Brianna Dunyale Sherman, public intoxication.

-Michael Jason Pearson, failure to appear – FTA.

Nov. 21

-Lucas Tristan Briggs, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Larry Montoya Estrada, failure to appear – FTA.

-Eric Lacion Thompson, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol unlawfully.

Nov. 22

-Daniel Lee Vankirk, failure to appear – FTA.

-Rachel Ellen Hurtt, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess.

Nov. 23

-Michael Craig Vines, failure to appear – FTA.

Nov. 24

-Michael Leron Cathey, public intoxication, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and obstructing government operations.

-Wesley Dwayne Walton, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jared Allen Penick, failure to appear – FTA.

-Wesley Edward Mills, driving under the influence – alcohol, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, illegal possession of prescription drugs and destructive device or bacteriological of biological weapon – possession, manufacture, transportation.

Nov. 25

-Anthony David Ackerman, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Anthony David Ackerman, failure to appear – FTA.

-Clifton Edward Hill, failure to appear – FTA.

-Clifton Edward Hill, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Anthony David Ackerman, failure to appear – FTA.

Nov. 26

-Opal Shivawn Dyer, failure to appear – FTA.

-Obie Hundley, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and tampering with physical evidence.

-Luis Fernando Gonzalez, driving under the influence – any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Shawn William Austin Reiter, agency assist.

Nov. 27

-Ricco Alonzo Jones, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Kendrick Waites, driving under the influence – combined substance.

-Brittany Diane Hodge, failure to appear – FTA.

Nov. 28

-Kayla Dawn Fuller, failure to appear – FTA.

-Preston Louis McCarter, domestic violence III – menacing (gun).

-Tommy Lee Hill, failure to appear – FTA.

Columbiana

Oct. 4

-Michael Lawton Ward, 23, FTA reckless driving and FTA no seat belt.

Oct. 7

-Michael Taylor Doss, 23, FTA improper lights, FTA driving while suspended and no seat belt.

-Zakiya Tane Cotton, 23, FTA no insurance and driving while suspended.

Oct. 11

-Danielle Monique Kusiak, 30, FTA theft of property 4th degree.

Oct. 12

-Roger Rhinehart, 31, criminal trespass 3rd degree.

Oct. 13

-Terry Mason, 62, FTA resisting arrest and FTA disorderly conduct.

-Nathan Howard Hudgins, 28, FTA harassing communications.

-Alexander Dewayne Hardy, 30, domestic violence 3rd harassment, resisting arrest and domestic violence – strangulation.

Oct. 14

-Marvin Eugene Horton, 51, FTA driving suspended.

Oct. 15

-Tailyre Simon Seltzer, 21, receiving stolen property.

Oct. 17

-Charles Wayne Vickery, 51, FTA disorderly conduct and FTA driving suspended.

Oct. 18

-Kennixe Lee Walton, 43, FTA – DUI 1st and FTA – unauthorized use of vehicle.

-Brandon Scott McDonald, 33, FTA – driving suspended.

Oct. 19

-Brandon Lee Erwin, 21, theft of property 4th degree.

Oct. 21

-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 20, drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs and giving false name to police.

Oct. 22

-Takisha Wilson-Blair, 33, domestic violence 3rd degree harassment.

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 22, FTA switched tag and FTA – no insurance.

Oct. 25

-Melissa Jane McNeal, 42, FTA traffic.

Oct. 29

-Auston Waine Hodges, 22, FTA no driver licence, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – attempting to elude police.

Nov. 1

-Jason Carter Hatten, 20, harassment, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and attempting to elude an officer.

Nov. 3

-Jesse Eligah France, 27, Domestic violence – harassment.

Nov. 4

-Wendall Avery Alexander, 33, FTA – domestic violence.

-John Thomas Barnett, Jr., 51, theft of property 4th and resisting arrest.

Nov. 5

-Christopher Daniel Suttles, 27, FTA – marijuana 2nd.

Nov. 9

-Jose Izazaga Lopez, 33, POC cocaine – possess.

Nov. 11

-Aubree Alaine Roberson, 19, FTA – speed, improper lights, no insurance and failure to register vehicle.

Nov. 12

-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 22, disorderly conduct.

-Thomas Bryant Turner, 54, public intoxication.

Nov. 13

-Angela Burton, 40, speeding.

Nov. 16

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, FTA – driving while suspended.

Nov. 18

-Jerame Alan Brown, 29, FTA – harassment and driving while suspended.

-Brian Jeffery Miller, 40, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 22

-Johnny Wayne Horton, 55, theft of property 4th and trash.

Nov. 23

-Damion Alan Campbell, 20, possession of marijuana II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Ricky Dean Poe, 61, receiving stolen property 4th.

Nov. 24

-Charity Lea Snow, 35, FTA – theft of property and criminal conspiracy.

Nov. 26

-Shawn William Austin Reiter, 27, FTA – possession of prescription.

Nov. 27

-Thomas Bryant Turner, 54, domestic violence 1st.

Nov. 28

-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 20, FTA – no insurance, expired tag and no deat belt.

Nov. 29

-Richard Lewis Nelms, 41, FTA – driving while revoked.

Helena

Oct. 24

-Auston Shane Bynum, 30, public intoxication.

-Channing Reece Bynum, 27, public intoxication.

-Kelly Reece Bynum, 52, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 25

-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 47, using false identity to obstruct justice and public intoxication.

Oct. 27

-Katie Marie Goggins, 31, driving under the influence combined substance.

Oct. 28

-Joel Lee Peoples, 44, failure to appear.

Oct. 29

-Macy Lynn Feenker, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 30

-Garret Alec Allen, possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol unlawfully.

Nov. 1

-Jeffery Earl Davis, 41, failing to appear (traffic).

Nov. 2

-Steven Barry Edwards, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Carlos Terry Fields, 24, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 5

-Richard Lewis Nelms, Jr., 41, bail jumping second degree.

-Jessica Michelle Romine, 36, failure to appear.

Nov. 6

-Te’Chara Ladeirdre Todd, 28, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Seneca Santo Beane, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol

Nov. 8

-Dakota William Shaner, 23, probation violation.

Nov. 10

-Jason David Jenks, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 11

-Adrienne McMaster Ray, 36, arrest for outside agency.

Nov. 13

-Abel Perez Palacio, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Michael Beristain Ortigoza, 19, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence combined substance.

Nov. 14

-Michael David Gray, 59, probation violation.

Nov. 17

-Layton Eric Williams, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 18

-Matthew Daniel Wattenbarger, 27, failing to appear (traffic).

Nov. 19

-Terry James Lowe, Jr., 41, court order sanction.

Nov. 22

-Koby Taylor Robbins, 29, probation violation.

Nov. 23

-Leonardo Guerrero Herrera, 31, failing to appear (traffic).

-Bin’keve Leconette Walton, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Nov. 24

-Garrett Marcus Tindle, 28, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 26

-Sterling Jacob Frith, 44, harassment domestic violence 3rd degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Nov. 27

-Jesse Lance Boothe, 25, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Oct. 25

-Dakotah Jerelle Ross, agency assist arrest.

Oct. 26

-Jeffrey Connor Gammon, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Dustin Norman Pridgen, 38, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Oct. 29

-Marcelo Manzano Gomez, 21, of Maylene, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Billy Ray Moore, 63, of Montevallo, burglary – non-residence – force, larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft and damaged property – CM criminal mischief.

Oct. 31

-Antonio Hernandez Madrigales, 42, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Nov. 1

-Leander Dumas, 47, of Randolph, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Nov. 2

-Samantha Jo McClanahan Fagan, 34, of Woodstock, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 6

-Hamid Reza Nadimi, 38, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

Nov. 7

-Edward Eugene Murphy, 58, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 8

-Justin Wayne Deleon, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Nov. 9

-Rodney Grayson, 56, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 10

-Jeremy Shane Harris, 43, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

Nov. 11

-Kayla Chanae Oden, 23, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Sean Christopher Williams, 20, of Montgomery, fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card and stolen property – credit card.

Nov. 12

-John Spencer Goodwin, 28, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Freddrious Pernell Hurth, 20, of Montevallo, burglary – residence – force.

Nov. 13

-Otger Auleda Vendrell, 21, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence.

-Joshua Lee Woods, of Montevallo, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest and stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property.

Nov. 15

-Christopher Issiah Gano, 22, of Columbiana, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.

Nov. 16

-Roderick Michael Bearden, 59, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Terry Dewayne Wilson, 56, of Wilton, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Bryant Joseph Reeves, 52, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence.

Nov. 17

-Robert Anthony Norwood, 33, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Nov. 19

-Hamid Reza Nadimi, 38, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – interference.

-Wesley David Mims, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Nov. 21

-Juan Lorenzo Peres-Rojas, 48, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest and PI appears in public place under influence.

Pelham

Oct. 24

-Ami Carr, 51, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Todd McMurray, 51, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Rapheal Lilly, 43, of Pelham, murder – family – knife – domestic violence.

Oct. 25

-Jeffrey Lovell, 54, of Sterrett, traffic – ST switched tag.

Oct. 26

-Emanuel Sanders, 34, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Mackenna Laws, 19, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Stephon Dumas, 24, of Trussville, receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP receiving, possession of burglar’s tools – burglary, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess and burglary in the third degree – residence – no force.

-Zachary Smith, 27, of Pell City, possession of burglar’s tools – burglary, receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP buying, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess and burglary in the third degree – residence – no force.

-Stephon Dumas, 24, of Trussville, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess, possession of burglary’s tools – burglary, burglary in the third degree – residence – no force and receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP receiving.

-Zachary Smith, 27, of Pell City, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess, receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP buying, possession of burglar’s tools – burglary and burglary in the third degree – residence – no force.

Oct. 28

-Chad Vreeland, 38, of Deatsville, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

Oct. 29

-Allen Harper, 51, of Leeds, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer and traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Eric Frye, 30, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Joel Peoples, 44, of Helena, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – expired license.

-Jerome Birdshead, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Nov. 1

-Cristal Chavira, 24, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Nov. 2

-Dovaris Kelley, 23, of Wilsonville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Brie Blades, 44, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Blake Thomas, 34, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Mehdi Sultan, 41, of Pelham, assisting outside agency and foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.

Nov. 3

-William South, 34, of Homewood, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Shae Scarbrough, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Nov. 4

-Brooke Hill, 38, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle.

-Ezequiel Flores Quiroz, 34, of Leeds, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Brandon Dale, 39, of Birmingham penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Nov. 5

-Kaitlinn Jones, 25, of Columbiana, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Joseph Henshaw, 36, of Clanton, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Scott Bilbo, 50, of Leeds, PC municipal non-traffic offense.

Nov. 6

-Ashlea Gibson, 41, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Cheyanne Burns, 29, of Calera, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.

-Jose Mancillas, 20, of Bessemer, traffic – speeding, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffi c- ILU improper lane usage, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Gerald Daniels, 61, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Nov. 7

-Salvador Miranda, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Salvador Miranda, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Carlos Garza, 23, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jordan Scott, 35, of Clanton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

Nov. 8

-Paul Wingate, 36, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Nov. 9

-Ryan Dempsey, 37, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.

-Myles Washington, 19, of Vestavia Hills, duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Emmanuel Hall, 25, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic 0 FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Emmanuel Hall, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

Nov. 10

-Amanda Adams, 43, of Clanton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

Nov. 11

-Erika Herrera, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – tinted windows.

Nov. 12

-Maria Navorro, 40, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, endangering welfare of child and period of probation, termination of probation or violation.

Nov. 14

-Dwight Carpenter, 39, of Columbiana, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

Nov. 15

-Kandyce Williams, 26, of Trussville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jose Camacho-Gonzalez, 30, of Homewood, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

Nov. 16

-Quentarius Brooks, 23, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Patrick Orr, 24, of Vandiver, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Nov. 17

-Jason Underwood, 37, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Nov. 18

-Jessica Morris, 36, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

Nov. 19

-Ibrahima Bah, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Nov. 20

-Dakota Coleman, 29, of Brierfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jarrod Lowery, 22, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Hunter Champion, 43, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Anthony Dunklin, 49, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Nov. 21

-Gerson Garcia Tzunun, 36, of Tarrant, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Roberto Villeda, 23, of Clanton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Sid Gurram, 47, of Forestdale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurnace.

Nov. 22

-Romello Walker, 22, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Bradley Curtis, 37, of Columbiana, traffic – improper passing, traffic – following to close and traffic – failure to signal.

Nov. 25

-Roderick Bearden, 59, of Jemison, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possess, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP receiving.

-Roderick Bearden, 59, of Jemison, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possess, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP receiving.

