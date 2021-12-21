Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 25 and the month of November
Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.
Alabaster
Oct. 30
-Jose Manuel Vaca Salas, 26, of Pelham, possession of a controlled substance.
-Leobardo Soto Vaca, 33, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
-Jeremy Michael Wells, 43, of Maylene, domestic violence – third degree harassment.
Oct. 31
-Gordon Eugene Prowell Jr., 35 of Alabaster, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1500, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 38, of Alabaster, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence – third degree harassment, domestic violence 0 third degree – criminal mischief.
Nov. 1
-Oscar Carranza, 28, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.
Nov. 2
-Mercedes Lynn Slappy, 29, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
Nov. 3
-Leslie Dawn Gray, 34, of Birmingham, FTA – UPDP.
Nov. 4
-William Matthew Veitch, 37, of Pelham, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Nov. 6
-Katelyn Ann Vernon, 26 of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Monty Kirk Bishop, 46, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Patrick Owen Marsh, 42, of Maylene, warrant with Shelby County sheriff office.
Nov. 9
-Felix Miguel Valdez, 22, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
-Emmanuel Rashaad Hall, 25, of Columbiana, capias warrant.
-Elijah Allen Little, 42, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree, resisting arrest and harassment.
Nov. 10
-Johnnie Redmond Wright, 39, of Birmingham, capias warrant – driving while license revoked, failing to appear (traffic) and capias warrant.
-Patrick Nichols, 50, of Columbiana, capias warrant.
-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, of Alabaster, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, assault 3rd degree domestic violence and capias warrant.
-Hilda Barboza Porras Mary, 61, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jamie Lee Smith, 42, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 12
-William Alton Beane, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication.
Nov. 13
-Benjamin Scott Walton, 35, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Nov. 14
-Angel Martinez-Raiz, 27, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Nov. 15
-Rachel Louise Winters, 39, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and criminal trespass third degree.
-Stephen Wayne Gould, 48, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Nov. 16
-Brock Montrell Woods, 31, of Pinson, alias writ of arrest (violation of court order) and capias warrant (violation of court order).
-Renisha Rechelle Crews, 34, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
-Shalera Cherice Brooks, 42, of Ensley, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.
-Jessica Lea Quintana, 38, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Mitchell Wayne Smith, 42, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
-Jonathan Michael Guerrero, 22, of Alabaster, violation of a protection order.
Nov. 19
-Michael David Gray, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Michael David Gray, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.
-Johnny Deyne Tillis, 49, of Decatur, alias writ of arrest (improper lights/headlights) and alias writ of arrest (driving while license revoked).
-Ibrahima Bah, 22, capias warrant.
Nov. 20
-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 22, of Calera, failing to appear (traffic).
-Paulette Michelle Moore, 55, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Kailyn Sharp, 30, possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice.
-Leonardo Guerrero Herrera, 32, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Rachel Rebekah Jones-Morris, 35, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and possession of a controlled substance.
-Jayson Lynn McCullar, 45, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 21
-Moregan Jammal Sharp, 24, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Megan Beth Wages, 47, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Emily Brooke Campbell, 23, of Alabaster, violation of a court order.
-Evan James Bomer, 25, of Alabaster, violation of a court order and domestic violence – third degree/harassment.
Nov. 22
-Juan Lorenzo Peres-Rojas, 47, of Montevallo, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nov. 23
-Jael Antonio Nieves Santana, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.
Nov. 24
-Stacy Marie Glass, 52, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Amanda Lynne Grice, 33, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.
-Lindsey McGrady McKeown, 37, of Mulga, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Rubio Enedina Favela, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Nov. 25
-Kendall Lenard Betts, 33, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-James Dean Brown, 43, of Pelham, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
-Wilson Jeronimo Hernandez, 22, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
Nov. 27
-Lacrecia Lashun Hill, 40, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Elian Daniel Berrera Brito, 20, of Maylene, driving under the influence alcohol under age 21.
Nov. 28
-Ronny O’Neal Nabors, 46, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 29
-Reginald Jaylon Payne, 23, of Birmingham, firearms license required.
-Austin Hunter Watson, 27, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calera
Oct. 25
-Cody Austin Wright, failure to appear – FTA.
Oct. 26
-Miranda Laree Roper, agency assist.
-Zachery Taylor Stevens, failure to appear – FTA.
Oct. 27
-Joshua T. Ricard, domestic violence III – harassment.
-Miguel Nunez Anastacio, bond revocation.
Oct. 28
-Benjamin Tyrus Youngdale, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 29
-Louis Martin Zappula, public intoxication.
Oct. 30
-Bridgette Michelle Pence, failure to appear – FTA.
-Juan Camilo Llanos, domestic violence III – coercion (harassment/intimidation).
-Damon Edward Patrick, failure to appear – FTA.
Oct. 31
-Marquis Ravon Pinkston, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Colton Change Simmons, failure to appear – FTA.
-Casey Aaron Simmons, domestic violence III – criminal mischief and domestic violence III – harassment.
Nov. 1
-Isabella Nicole Malone, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
Nov. 3
-Leslie Dawn Gray, failure to appear – FTA.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, public intoxication.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, bond revocation.
Nov. 4
-Randy Lee Shupe, failure to appear – FTA.
Nov. 5
-Amber Nichole Redd, failure to appear – FTA.
-Brittney Nicole Hobson, agency assist.
-Christopher Daniel Suttles, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked and drivers license not in possession during operating of vehicle.
-Christopher Daniel Suttles, failure to appear – FTA.
-Richard Johnathan Thompson, aggravated assault police officer – strong arm.
-Richard Johnathan Thompson, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Nov. 6
-Demerius Ke’Waun Woodson, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug parpahernalia.
-Benjamin De Angelo Martin, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
-Benjamin De Angelo Martin, public intoxication.
-John L. Dawkins, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess.
Nov. 7
-Martinez Devon Phillips, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Darren Scott Deshazo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Bobby Lawrence Ashford, Jr., failure to appear – FTA.
Nov. 8
-Trevon Deonta Wallace, agency assist.
Nov. 9
-Shanteqia Rena Bolding, domestic violence III – harassment.
-Richard Lewis Nelms, Jr., failure to appear – FTA.
Nov. 10
-Lance Jason Cline, harassment (harassment/intimidation).
-Lance Jason Cline, harassment (harassment/intimidation).
-Steve Wayne Curry, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Davion Lamar McCarter, failure to appear – FTA.
-Jeremy Wade Smith, agency assist.
-Joshua Shane Dennis, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 11
-Tiffany Shea Harris, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
-Will Hayven Eaves, failure to appear – FTA.
-Gene Resediz-Meza, agency assist.
Nov. 12
-Ashley Nicole McDaniel, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
Nov. 13
-Tylar Jamal Wright, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
-Jason Randall Weaver, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess and possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess.
-Tylar Jamal Wright, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
Nov. 14
-Michael David Gray, agency assist.
Nov. 15
-Micah Joel Nelson, failure to appear – FTA.
-Gina Clay Folse, domestic violence III – harassment.
Nov. 16
-Gabino Lopez Montiel, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Saul Flores Galvan, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Nov. 17
-Rachel Louise Winters, failure to appear – FTA.
-Alexis Garcia, domestic violence III – harassment.
Nov. 18
-Dennis James Williams, Jr., reckless endangerment, criminal mischief III – damage to private property and harassment (harassment/intimidation).
Nov. 20
-Derron Montrell Jones, agency assist.
-Richard Allen Sevigny, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Brianna Dunyale Sherman, public intoxication.
-Michael Jason Pearson, failure to appear – FTA.
Nov. 21
-Lucas Tristan Briggs, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Larry Montoya Estrada, failure to appear – FTA.
-Eric Lacion Thompson, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol unlawfully.
Nov. 22
-Daniel Lee Vankirk, failure to appear – FTA.
-Rachel Ellen Hurtt, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess.
Nov. 23
-Michael Craig Vines, failure to appear – FTA.
Nov. 24
-Michael Leron Cathey, public intoxication, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and obstructing government operations.
-Wesley Dwayne Walton, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jared Allen Penick, failure to appear – FTA.
-Wesley Edward Mills, driving under the influence – alcohol, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, illegal possession of prescription drugs and destructive device or bacteriological of biological weapon – possession, manufacture, transportation.
Nov. 25
-Anthony David Ackerman, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Anthony David Ackerman, failure to appear – FTA.
-Clifton Edward Hill, failure to appear – FTA.
-Clifton Edward Hill, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Anthony David Ackerman, failure to appear – FTA.
Nov. 26
-Opal Shivawn Dyer, failure to appear – FTA.
-Obie Hundley, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and tampering with physical evidence.
-Luis Fernando Gonzalez, driving under the influence – any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Shawn William Austin Reiter, agency assist.
Nov. 27
-Ricco Alonzo Jones, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
-Kendrick Waites, driving under the influence – combined substance.
-Brittany Diane Hodge, failure to appear – FTA.
Nov. 28
-Kayla Dawn Fuller, failure to appear – FTA.
-Preston Louis McCarter, domestic violence III – menacing (gun).
-Tommy Lee Hill, failure to appear – FTA.
Columbiana
Oct. 4
-Michael Lawton Ward, 23, FTA reckless driving and FTA no seat belt.
Oct. 7
-Michael Taylor Doss, 23, FTA improper lights, FTA driving while suspended and no seat belt.
-Zakiya Tane Cotton, 23, FTA no insurance and driving while suspended.
Oct. 11
-Danielle Monique Kusiak, 30, FTA theft of property 4th degree.
Oct. 12
-Roger Rhinehart, 31, criminal trespass 3rd degree.
Oct. 13
-Terry Mason, 62, FTA resisting arrest and FTA disorderly conduct.
-Nathan Howard Hudgins, 28, FTA harassing communications.
-Alexander Dewayne Hardy, 30, domestic violence 3rd harassment, resisting arrest and domestic violence – strangulation.
Oct. 14
-Marvin Eugene Horton, 51, FTA driving suspended.
Oct. 15
-Tailyre Simon Seltzer, 21, receiving stolen property.
Oct. 17
-Charles Wayne Vickery, 51, FTA disorderly conduct and FTA driving suspended.
Oct. 18
-Kennixe Lee Walton, 43, FTA – DUI 1st and FTA – unauthorized use of vehicle.
-Brandon Scott McDonald, 33, FTA – driving suspended.
Oct. 19
-Brandon Lee Erwin, 21, theft of property 4th degree.
Oct. 21
-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 20, drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs and giving false name to police.
Oct. 22
-Takisha Wilson-Blair, 33, domestic violence 3rd degree harassment.
-Alisha Danielle Horton, 22, FTA switched tag and FTA – no insurance.
Oct. 25
-Melissa Jane McNeal, 42, FTA traffic.
Oct. 29
-Auston Waine Hodges, 22, FTA no driver licence, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – attempting to elude police.
Nov. 1
-Jason Carter Hatten, 20, harassment, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and attempting to elude an officer.
Nov. 3
-Jesse Eligah France, 27, Domestic violence – harassment.
Nov. 4
-Wendall Avery Alexander, 33, FTA – domestic violence.
-John Thomas Barnett, Jr., 51, theft of property 4th and resisting arrest.
Nov. 5
-Christopher Daniel Suttles, 27, FTA – marijuana 2nd.
Nov. 9
-Jose Izazaga Lopez, 33, POC cocaine – possess.
Nov. 11
-Aubree Alaine Roberson, 19, FTA – speed, improper lights, no insurance and failure to register vehicle.
Nov. 12
-Christopher Isaiah Gano, 22, disorderly conduct.
-Thomas Bryant Turner, 54, public intoxication.
Nov. 13
-Angela Burton, 40, speeding.
Nov. 16
-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, FTA – driving while suspended.
Nov. 18
-Jerame Alan Brown, 29, FTA – harassment and driving while suspended.
-Brian Jeffery Miller, 40, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 22
-Johnny Wayne Horton, 55, theft of property 4th and trash.
Nov. 23
-Damion Alan Campbell, 20, possession of marijuana II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Ricky Dean Poe, 61, receiving stolen property 4th.
Nov. 24
-Charity Lea Snow, 35, FTA – theft of property and criminal conspiracy.
Nov. 26
-Shawn William Austin Reiter, 27, FTA – possession of prescription.
Nov. 27
-Thomas Bryant Turner, 54, domestic violence 1st.
Nov. 28
-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 20, FTA – no insurance, expired tag and no deat belt.
Nov. 29
-Richard Lewis Nelms, 41, FTA – driving while revoked.
Helena
Oct. 24
-Auston Shane Bynum, 30, public intoxication.
-Channing Reece Bynum, 27, public intoxication.
-Kelly Reece Bynum, 52, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 25
-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 47, using false identity to obstruct justice and public intoxication.
Oct. 27
-Katie Marie Goggins, 31, driving under the influence combined substance.
Oct. 28
-Joel Lee Peoples, 44, failure to appear.
Oct. 29
-Macy Lynn Feenker, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 30
-Garret Alec Allen, possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol unlawfully.
Nov. 1
-Jeffery Earl Davis, 41, failing to appear (traffic).
Nov. 2
-Steven Barry Edwards, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Carlos Terry Fields, 24, bail jumping second degree.
Nov. 5
-Richard Lewis Nelms, Jr., 41, bail jumping second degree.
-Jessica Michelle Romine, 36, failure to appear.
Nov. 6
-Te’Chara Ladeirdre Todd, 28, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Seneca Santo Beane, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol
Nov. 8
-Dakota William Shaner, 23, probation violation.
Nov. 10
-Jason David Jenks, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Nov. 11
-Adrienne McMaster Ray, 36, arrest for outside agency.
Nov. 13
-Abel Perez Palacio, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Michael Beristain Ortigoza, 19, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence combined substance.
Nov. 14
-Michael David Gray, 59, probation violation.
Nov. 17
-Layton Eric Williams, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Nov. 18
-Matthew Daniel Wattenbarger, 27, failing to appear (traffic).
Nov. 19
-Terry James Lowe, Jr., 41, court order sanction.
Nov. 22
-Koby Taylor Robbins, 29, probation violation.
Nov. 23
-Leonardo Guerrero Herrera, 31, failing to appear (traffic).
-Bin’keve Leconette Walton, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Nov. 24
-Garrett Marcus Tindle, 28, bail jumping second degree.
Nov. 26
-Sterling Jacob Frith, 44, harassment domestic violence 3rd degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Nov. 27
-Jesse Lance Boothe, 25, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Oct. 25
-Dakotah Jerelle Ross, agency assist arrest.
Oct. 26
-Jeffrey Connor Gammon, 22, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Dustin Norman Pridgen, 38, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
Oct. 29
-Marcelo Manzano Gomez, 21, of Maylene, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Billy Ray Moore, 63, of Montevallo, burglary – non-residence – force, larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft and damaged property – CM criminal mischief.
Oct. 31
-Antonio Hernandez Madrigales, 42, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
Nov. 1
-Leander Dumas, 47, of Randolph, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Nov. 2
-Samantha Jo McClanahan Fagan, 34, of Woodstock, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Nov. 6
-Hamid Reza Nadimi, 38, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
Nov. 7
-Edward Eugene Murphy, 58, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Nov. 8
-Justin Wayne Deleon, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Nov. 9
-Rodney Grayson, 56, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Nov. 10
-Jeremy Shane Harris, 43, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.
Nov. 11
-Kayla Chanae Oden, 23, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Sean Christopher Williams, 20, of Montgomery, fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card and stolen property – credit card.
Nov. 12
-John Spencer Goodwin, 28, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Freddrious Pernell Hurth, 20, of Montevallo, burglary – residence – force.
Nov. 13
-Otger Auleda Vendrell, 21, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence.
-Joshua Lee Woods, of Montevallo, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest and stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property.
Nov. 15
-Christopher Issiah Gano, 22, of Columbiana, obstruction – failure to appear/comply.
Nov. 16
-Roderick Michael Bearden, 59, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Terry Dewayne Wilson, 56, of Wilton, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Bryant Joseph Reeves, 52, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence.
Nov. 17
-Robert Anthony Norwood, 33, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Nov. 19
-Hamid Reza Nadimi, 38, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – interference.
-Wesley David Mims, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Nov. 21
-Juan Lorenzo Peres-Rojas, 48, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest and PI appears in public place under influence.
Pelham
Oct. 24
-Ami Carr, 51, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
-Todd McMurray, 51, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
-Rapheal Lilly, 43, of Pelham, murder – family – knife – domestic violence.
Oct. 25
-Jeffrey Lovell, 54, of Sterrett, traffic – ST switched tag.
Oct. 26
-Emanuel Sanders, 34, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Mackenna Laws, 19, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Stephon Dumas, 24, of Trussville, receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP receiving, possession of burglar’s tools – burglary, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess and burglary in the third degree – residence – no force.
-Zachary Smith, 27, of Pell City, possession of burglar’s tools – burglary, receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP buying, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess and burglary in the third degree – residence – no force.
-Stephon Dumas, 24, of Trussville, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess, possession of burglary’s tools – burglary, burglary in the third degree – residence – no force and receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP receiving.
-Zachary Smith, 27, of Pell City, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possess, receiving stolen property in the third degree – RSP buying, possession of burglar’s tools – burglary and burglary in the third degree – residence – no force.
Oct. 28
-Chad Vreeland, 38, of Deatsville, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
Oct. 29
-Allen Harper, 51, of Leeds, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer and traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Eric Frye, 30, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Joel Peoples, 44, of Helena, traffic – ST switched tag and traffic – expired license.
-Jerome Birdshead, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
Nov. 1
-Cristal Chavira, 24, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Nov. 2
-Dovaris Kelley, 23, of Wilsonville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Brie Blades, 44, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Blake Thomas, 34, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Mehdi Sultan, 41, of Pelham, assisting outside agency and foreign misdemeanor arrest – awaiting extradition.
Nov. 3
-William South, 34, of Homewood, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Shae Scarbrough, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Nov. 4
-Brooke Hill, 38, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle.
-Ezequiel Flores Quiroz, 34, of Leeds, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Brandon Dale, 39, of Birmingham penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
Nov. 5
-Kaitlinn Jones, 25, of Columbiana, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Joseph Henshaw, 36, of Clanton, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Scott Bilbo, 50, of Leeds, PC municipal non-traffic offense.
Nov. 6
-Ashlea Gibson, 41, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Cheyanne Burns, 29, of Calera, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.
-Jose Mancillas, 20, of Bessemer, traffic – speeding, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffi c- ILU improper lane usage, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Gerald Daniels, 61, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
Nov. 7
-Salvador Miranda, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Salvador Miranda, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Carlos Garza, 23, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Jordan Scott, 35, of Clanton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
Nov. 8
-Paul Wingate, 36, of Pelham, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
Nov. 9
-Ryan Dempsey, 37, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes.
-Myles Washington, 19, of Vestavia Hills, duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Emmanuel Hall, 25, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic 0 FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-Emmanuel Hall, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
Nov. 10
-Amanda Adams, 43, of Clanton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
Nov. 11
-Erika Herrera, 24, of Alabaster, traffic – tinted windows.
Nov. 12
-Maria Navorro, 40, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, endangering welfare of child and period of probation, termination of probation or violation.
Nov. 14
-Dwight Carpenter, 39, of Columbiana, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.
Nov. 15
-Kandyce Williams, 26, of Trussville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jose Camacho-Gonzalez, 30, of Homewood, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
Nov. 16
-Quentarius Brooks, 23, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Patrick Orr, 24, of Vandiver, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Nov. 17
-Jason Underwood, 37, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Nov. 18
-Jessica Morris, 36, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
Nov. 19
-Ibrahima Bah, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Nov. 20
-Dakota Coleman, 29, of Brierfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jarrod Lowery, 22, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Hunter Champion, 43, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Anthony Dunklin, 49, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Nov. 21
-Gerson Garcia Tzunun, 36, of Tarrant, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Roberto Villeda, 23, of Clanton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Sid Gurram, 47, of Forestdale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurnace.
Nov. 22
-Romello Walker, 22, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Bradley Curtis, 37, of Columbiana, traffic – improper passing, traffic – following to close and traffic – failure to signal.
Nov. 25
-Roderick Bearden, 59, of Jemison, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possess, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP receiving.
